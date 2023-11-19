Tico Choir Represents Latin America and Wins First Place in European Competition￼

The national group Choralia was victorious in its participation in the “Lisbon Sings” competition in Lisbon, a competition that brought together 35 choirs from 16 different nations, including Brazil, Germany, Estonia, Hungary, Croatia and Norway.

The choral group represented Latin America and achieved three awards: first place in the Mixed category, second place in Folklore and took the special prize for best performance.

Made up of 32 voices, EstudioChoralia has stood out nationally and internationally.They have been invited to collaborate with the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica and the Symphony Orchestra of the University of Costa Rica.

In addition, it has contributed to the Central American music scene, participating in major productions such as the premiere of “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest, and performing “CarminaBurana” by Carl Orff.

This journey through Europe marks the third international tour of EstudioChoralia, which has previously participated in festivals held in Mexico and Argentina.Under the direction of its musical director, Fabián Vargas, the group has prepared tirelessly to demonstrate that Costa Rica has a preeminent place in the choral world.

A golden age for choirs in Costa Rica

“We are in a golden age for choirs in Costa Rica, and EstudioChoralia is proud to contribute to the growth and professionalization of this art. Representing our country is an immense honor and the result of years of dedication, effort and sacrifice,” Vargas said.

Recognitions:

Mixed Category: First place

Folklore Category: Second Place

Special Award for Best Theatrical Performance

