Tico Basketball player Osvaldo Pandolfo will compete in his 15th World Cup in the 70-year-old category

Osvaldo Pandolfo, renowned Costa Rican basketball player, is ready to participate in the 16th edition of the Maxi Basketball World Championship. The tournament will take place from August 26 to September 3 in Argentine territory.This international event will host 277 teams from 36 countries. Pandolfo will compete in the 70-year-old category, marking his fifteenth participation in a world championship of this discipline.

Historic participation

The name of Osvaldo Pandolfo is emblematic in the history of this tournament. He is one of only two players to hold a record of participation in 15 consecutive world championships. In addition to his active role on the field, the athlete will play a prominent role as the representative of FIMBA in Costa Rica.

With his impressive record and dedication to the sport, this Costa Rican athlete continues to be an inspiration to basketball players and lovers. His commitment and participation in international tournaments have left a mark on this discipline.On the other hand, the world championships of this discipline are held every two years and are disputed in different categories that cover ages from 30 to 80 years.

Costa Rica participation

Costa Rica will be represented with a total of 12 teams in the championship. In the women’s category there will be three and in the men’s category there will be nine teams, adding up to a total of approximately 150 athletes.