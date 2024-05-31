At only 14 years old, chess player Sofia Mayorga Araya has become the youngest woman in Central America to earn the title of International Chess Master (WIM)“This achievement is a great honor and is a source of pride for me. It is a demonstration that with effort and dedication everything is possible(..) I will continue to strive to put the name of the country high and teach that with daily effort nothing is impossible”,Sofia mentioned through her social networks.

National Pride

With this triumph, Mayorga sets a new standard for women’s chess in the region. The federation expressed its pride in its national team and hopes that this success will inspire many young women of future generations, as expressed in a social media post. Sofia also hopes that this achievement will awaken in Ticos the desire to achieve dreams and goals.

Motivating Ticos

“I want to motivate all those who think it is not possible, to try and give everything to achieve their dreams. Everything is achieved with effort and desire,” concluded the athlete.

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.