More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Tica Sofia Mayorga is the Youngest Chess Player in Central America to Win the Title of International Master

    This title not only enriches the legacy of chess in Costa Rica, but also encourages young talents to pursue their goals with tenacity

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    At only 14 years old, chess player Sofia Mayorga Araya has become the youngest woman in Central America to earn the title of International Chess Master (WIM)“This achievement is a great honor and is a source of pride for me. It is a demonstration that with effort and dedication everything is possible(..) I will continue to strive to put the name of the country high and teach that with daily effort nothing is impossible”,Sofia mentioned through her social networks.

    National Pride

    With this triumph, Mayorga sets a new standard for women’s chess in the region. The federation expressed its pride in its national team and hopes that this success will inspire many young women of future generations, as expressed in a social media post. Sofia also hopes that this achievement will awaken in Ticos the desire to achieve dreams and goals.

    Motivating Ticos

    “I want to motivate all those who think it is not possible, to try and give everything to achieve their dreams. Everything is achieved with effort and desire,” concluded the athlete.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceSilvia Ureña
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Ovsicori Announces Efforts to Improve App That Warns of Earthquakes in Costa Rica
    Next article
    Cartago Keeps Alive it’s Commitments as Costa Rica’s First Compassionate City

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Electricity Rates to Rise Between 15% and 20% Due to Higher Thermal Generation in Costa Rica

    Electricity rates will increase between 15% and 20% as of 2025 in Costa Rica, due to higher thermal generation.The...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »