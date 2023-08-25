Tica Footballer Deals With Disabling Disease To Play First Matches After Her Recovery

Alajuelense player MarilenisOporta faced a medical diagnosis that changed her life and career significantly.The previous year, she received the news that she suffered from lupus, a disease that alters the functioning of the immune system, leading it to attack various organs and tissues in the body, generating inflammation and other complications.

A complex situation

This is a complex and multifaceted condition, which manifests itself in different ways in each person who suffers from it. This disorder predominantly affects women, and approximately 90% of people living with lupus are female, meaning that out of 10 people diagnosed, 9 are female.Most diagnoses occur in the age range between 15 and 44 years, according to data from the Lupus Foundation in America.

The implications are varied and can profoundly affect the quality of life of those who suffer from it. Many people living with this disease face complications such as cardiovascular disease, strokes, rashes, and joint pain. The case of Oporta, who was used to a day-to-day on the courts, is no exception.

A challenge

Although research and awareness around this disease have advanced, it remains a disease with no cure and a challenge for those who suffer from it.For midfielder MarilenisOporta, this is a challenge off the pitch and even more so after eight months off the pitch.

“After 8 months I returned to the courts, after going through a health situation that left me off the courts for a long time, but I knew that I could not end there, it was not an easy process but giving up was never an option for me”, expressed the player in her social networks.