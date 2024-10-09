More
    Throughout October, You Can Donate Your Hair for Breast Cancer Patients

    Supermarket campaign for wig making

    By TCRN STAFF
    October is the month of support and awareness for breast cancer. Throughout all the weekends of the month, Walmart will hold a hair donation campaign, which will be used to make wigs that are given to people suffering from the illness.

    A group of volunteer stylists will be doing the haircuts for the donation. Additionally, there will be a container in the customer service area for those who prefer to leave their hair donation during regular store hours.

    “We thank those who have supported this cause that for more than 10 years has allowed us to collaborate with patients facing this illness, through Fundeso, in order to assist them in the process,” commented Mónica Elizondo, Corporate Affairs Deputy Manager of the supermarket chain.

    Requirements 

    To donate hair, a series of requirements must be met; first, a minimum length of 25 centimeters, and the hair must be clean and dry.In case you cannot attend the collection days but want to donate your hair, you should tie it in a braid or ponytail and package it in a sealed transparent bag.The hair can have gray strands, be dyed, or have received a color treatment, but it cannot be bleached or dyed with “fantasy” colors.

    These are the dates and the supermarkets where the campaign will be taking place:

    Saturday, October 12 

    Alajuela and Ciudad Quesada

    Sunday, October 13 

    Guadalupe and Tibás

    Saturday, October 19 

    Cartago and La Lima

    Sunday, October 20 

    Desamparados and Curridabat

    Saturday, October 26 

    Liberia

    Sunday, October 27 

    Pérez Zeledón

    Haircuts will be available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

