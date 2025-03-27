Costa Rica will debut at the 2025 World Pizza Championship, an event that brings together the world’s best pizzaiolos in Parma, Italy. Three Costa Rican chefs will represent the country in this prestigious competition, where they will showcase their talent and passion for artisanal pizza.

The event, which will take place from April 8 to 10, will feature Rodrigo Ovares of Pizza Clandestina and Mario Vargas and Roger Alvarado of Reina Margot. For chefs, this competition represents a unique opportunity to position Costa Rica on the international culinary stage.

A Dream Born at Home

Rodrigo Ovares, of Pizza Clandestina, says his pizzeria was born in the middle of the pandemic, when he began making pizzas in an oven he built himself in his backyard. Over time, demand grew, and in March 2024, he opened his restaurant in Plaza Najori, Heredia. His participation in the championship came about thanks to an invitation from an Italian supplier.

“They visited us and invited us to participate, in addition to sponsoring part of the registration fee. We felt enormous support, since they are one of the sponsoring brands of the event,” said Ovares.

In the competition, he will participate in the Classic Pizza category with his creation, Burrata Crocante, a white pizza without tomato sauce, cooked in a wood-fired or electric oven, according to the strict rules of the contest.

A Gastronomic Laboratory in Competition

On the other hand, Mario Vargas and Roger Alvarado, of Reina Margot, have been innovating in the Costa Rican gastronomic scene for years. Their pizzeria, located in Barrio Escalante, is recognized for its creative approach and respect for the natural fermentation of the dough.

“For us, pizza is much more than a recipe: it’s a platform to create experiences, share stories, and bring people together,” said Vargas. In Parma, they will compete in the Neapolitan Pizza STG and Classic Pizza categories, hoping to position themselves among the best in the world.

Reina Margot already has experience in international events, having participated in the Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, where they placed among the top 25 in the International Pizza Challenge category. For Roger Alvarado, who has represented Costa Rica in various baking competitions, this championship is an opportunity for growth. “It’s an opportunity to perfect techniques, learn from the best, and connect with global experts in Neapolitan pizza,” he emphasized.

Costa Rica’s presence in the World Pizza Championship marks a milestone in the country’s gastronomy and opens the door to future participation in internationally renowned events. These three chefs will demonstrate that Costa Rican pizza has the level and technique to compete with the best in the world.

