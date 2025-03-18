March 14, marked World Sleep Day, an initiative promoted by the World Sleep Society to raise awareness about the importance of adequate sleep for physical and mental health. For 2025, the slogan “Make Sleep Health a Priority” sought to highlight the direct relationship between sleep quality and overall well-being.

In Costa Rica, problems related to sleep disorders affect thousands of people. During 2023, approximately 7,758 patients visited the outpatient clinics of hospitals and health areas of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) seeking help to fall asleep. Of that number, the following were: 4,217 women, 3,541 men.

According to Dr. Lilliana Estrada, a Sleep Medicine specialist at the MediSmart Medical Network and a delegate of the World Sleep Society, adequate rest is essential for health.

“Adequate rest improves cognitive function, strengthens the immune system, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and mental disorders,” she indicated.

“However, today’s fast-paced lifestyle, excessive use of technology, and stress have led to an increase in sleep disorders, affecting the quality of life of millions of people,” Estrada explained.

Stress Hormone

Furthermore, the specialist emphasized that the stress hormone cortisol plays a crucial role in sleep quality. “Elevated levels of cortisol at night can make it difficult to fall asleep and affect its quality.

To reduce these levels and promote restful sleep, it is important to incorporate habits such as meditation, deep breathing, and reducing screen time before bed,” the expert recommended. In this context, “sleep hygiene” becomes a fundamental tool to ensure healthy rest.

Among the main recommendations are:

Nighttime routine: Establish a fixed sleep schedule and make it a routine, aiming to get at least 7.5 hours of sleep. Avoid using electronic devices that emit white and blue light, such as cell phones, screens, and tablets, at least an hour and a half before bedtime. Additionally, a light dinner is recommended.

Daytime routine: Include daily physical activity and avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and energy drinks.

Suitable environment: Create an environment conducive to rest, one that is dark, calm, quiet, and cool.

Relaxation techniques: Incorporate practices such as meditation, deep breathing, or reading to reduce stress and anxiety before bed.

Finally, the doctor emphasized that getting a good night’s sleep is not a luxury, but a fundamental biological necessity. “Prioritizing sleep is an investment in health, well-being, and quality of life,” she emphasized.

World Sleep Day serves as a reminder to the public about the importance of developing healthy habits that contribute to better rest, amidst an increasingly hectic lifestyle.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR