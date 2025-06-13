More
    This Will Be the Date on Which Father’s Day Will Be Celebrated in Costa Rica in 2025

    Don't get confused by the date

    In Costa Rica, Father’s Day is celebrated every third Sunday in June, and in 2025, it will fall on Sunday, June 15th. Although it is not a mandatory paid holiday like Mother’s Day or Independence Day, Father’s Day is still a very special day for thousands of Costa Rican families. It is a day dedicated to recognizing the effort, dedication, and affection of those who exercise fatherhood, whether from home, remotely, or even as substitute figures.

    Special occasion

    The celebration typically includes family gatherings, special lunches, symbolic gifts, and expressions of gratitude. Some shopping centers and restaurants take advantage of the occasion to launch promotions and activities aimed at dads, which also boosts the local economy.

    In previous years, the possibility of declaring this day an official holiday, similar to Mother’s Day (August 15), has been discussed, but so far no such reform has been approved. Even so, many companies offer flexibility or organize small internal tributes for their employees.

    Surprise your Dad

    So, if you want to surprise your dad, uncle, grandfather, or any other paternal figure this 2025, you can already mark Sunday, June 15th on your calendar as a date to share, give thanks, and celebrate with your family.

