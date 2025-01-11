Michael Jordan, former NBA star and icon, has been in Costa Rica since last week and some details of the purpose of his visit are already known. Sports journalist Mynor Solano said that Jordan is in the Central Pacific, where he participates this weekend in a championship endorsed by the International Federation of Sport Fishing.

Rockstar Offshore Tournament

It is the Rockstar Offshore Tournament, a high-level competition “with more than $1 million in prizes at stake, it is the largest and richest sport fishing tournament in Central America.

“Teams of fishermen from around the world travel to Quepos, Costa Rica, to compete for two days of fishing for the prestigious title of Grand Champion of the Tournament and for a lot of money.

“The target species include sailfish, marlin, tuna and dorado. Join us at Marina Pez Vela, a modern, world-class yacht harbor with restaurants, bars, and shops for a weekend on the Pacific Ocean.

There will be “a festival atmosphere with rock concerts, Costa Rican hospitality, and some of the best fishing on the planet,” reads the description of the contest. The highest registrations cost up to just over $66,000.

Jordan relaxed in Quepos

Images shared on social media captured Michael Jordan on a yacht in a relaxed manner. Solano said that the yacht is owned by the businessman and arrived in Costa Rica by boat a week and a half ago.

Jordan’s private jet

The former Chicago Bulls player, considered by many to be the best basketball player in history, arrived in Costa Rica aboard his luxurious private jet valued at approximately $70 million.

Jordan’s new plane is a Gulfstream G700, one of the most modern and advanced jets on the market. Christened N236MJ, the name includes Jordan’s initials and the iconic number 23 he wore for the Bulls. This impressive aircraft has features that reflect the basketball star’s exclusive lifestyle.

The G700 has a range of 13,900 kilometers, allowing Jordan to make non-stop transoceanic flights and offers a range of approximately 7,500 nautical miles and a maximum speed of Mach 0.925, according to information from El Mundo of Spain. Its interior is a display of luxury and comfort, with capacity for 19 passengers and the possibility of adapting the space to sleep up to 10 people.

The jet design was customized to Jordan’s taste, incorporating details that reflect his personality and sporting legacy. Among the plane’s amenities are reclining seats, entertainment areas and advanced connectivity. In addition, it is equipped with a lighting system that simulates natural light to reduce jet lag on long flights.

The materials used are of the highest quality, with leather and wood finishes that enhance the feeling of exclusivity. One of the most striking details of the jet is its exterior design, which includes a leopard-like print in dark tones. According to experts, the paint job alone probably cost more than half a million dollars.

