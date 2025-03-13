On the night of Thursday, March 13, and the early hours of Friday, March 14, the Costa Rican sky will offer a unique spectacle: a total lunar eclipse, an astronomical phenomenon that can be seen throughout the country without the need for special equipment.

This event occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the natural satellite. During its most intense phase, the Moon will acquire a reddish hue, as the Earth’s atmosphere filters out the blue colors and allows only the red hues to reach the lunar surface.

What time can the eclipse be observed in Costa Rica?

The eclipse will last a total of 6 hours and 3 minutes, with key moments that astronomy enthusiasts won’t want to miss:

9:57 p.m. (Thursday, March 13): The Moon begins to enter the Earth’s penumbra.

11:09 p.m.: The partial phase of the eclipse begins, when the Earth's shadow begins to obscure the Moon.

12:26 a.m. (Friday, March 14): The total eclipse begins, and the Moon turns reddish.

12:58 a.m.: The satellite’s darkest moment.

1:31 a.m.: The total phase ends, and the Moon begins to regain its normal brightness.

2:47 a.m.: The partial phase ends.

4:00 a.m.: The Moon completely leaves the penumbra, and the eclipse comes to an end.

How to view it without equipment?

This type of eclipse can be observed without a telescope or special filters, as the Moon safely reflects sunlight. To enjoy it in all its splendor, it is recommended:

Find a location with little light pollution.

Choose an area with clear skies.

Be aware of the total phase, which is when the Moon takes on an intense reddish hue.

Upcoming lunar eclipses visible in Costa Rica

If you miss this phenomenon, you can prepare for the following lunar eclipses, which will be visible in the country:

August 28, 2026: Deep partial lunar eclipse.

June 26, 2029: Total lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipses always generate great interest in the scientific community and among astronomy enthusiasts, as they offer a spectacular view of the night sky. This March 13, don’t miss the opportunity to witness this impressive natural event.

