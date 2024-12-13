If you need to travel to San José these days, you can do so regardless of your license plate, as the vehicle restriction will not be in effect from Monday, December 23, until January 6, 2025.

The last application of the measure this year will be on Friday, December 20, with the purpose of facilitating circulation during the holiday period, assured Oswaldo Miranda Víquez, director of the Traffic Police.

The closure of public institutions and a large part of the private sector starting December 20 will significantly reduce traffic in San José, allowing for the temporary suspension of the restriction.

Priority in leading towards tourist destinations

Additionally, traffic personnel will be redirected to routes leading to tourist destinations, beaches, and mountainous areas, which tend to get congested at this time of year.

The lifting of the measure also aims to encourage participation in local activities, such as the traditional Zapote festivals, and to promote visits to recreational spaces like La Sabana Park, theaters, cinemas, and shopping centers.

Intensify safety operations

Before Christmas, the Traffic Police will intensify operations in San José, with special attention to improper parking, respect for traffic signs, and detecting drivers under the influence.

