More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    This is How the Vehicle Restriction Will Work in San José During These Holidays

    The regulations will return on Monday, January 6, with plates ending in 1 and 2

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    If you need to travel to San José these days, you can do so regardless of your license plate, as the vehicle restriction will not be in effect from Monday, December 23, until January 6, 2025.

    The last application of the measure this year will be on Friday, December 20, with the purpose of facilitating circulation during the holiday period, assured Oswaldo Miranda Víquez, director of the Traffic Police.

    The closure of public institutions and a large part of the private sector starting December 20 will significantly reduce traffic in San José, allowing for the temporary suspension of the restriction.

    Priority in leading towards tourist destinations

    Additionally, traffic personnel will be redirected to routes leading to tourist destinations, beaches, and mountainous areas, which tend to get congested at this time of year.

    The lifting of the measure also aims to encourage participation in local activities, such as the traditional Zapote festivals, and to promote visits to recreational spaces like La Sabana Park, theaters, cinemas, and shopping centers.

    Intensify safety operations

    Before Christmas, the Traffic Police will intensify operations in San José, with special attention to improper parking, respect for traffic signs, and detecting drivers under the influence.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTatiana Gutierrez
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Secures Electricity Supply with Backup Energy Contracts for the Summers of 2026 and 2027

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Secures Electricity Supply with Backup Energy Contracts for the Summers of 2026 and 2027

    The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) announced the start of a process to contract backup energy blocks with the...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »