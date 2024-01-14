They Will Plant Corals Near Chora Island

On January 14, a coral placement will take place near Isla Chora in Playa Sámara de Nicoya, Guanacaste, an event that begins at 12 p.m. in the community hall of that community.

The initiative is part of Proyecto Corales that is being developed in that community where a group of experts in marine conservation will meet. In addition, that same day the recreational mountain biking sports event Safety on Our Coasts will take place, carried out by the Nicoya Public Force with the support of the Playa Sámara Tourism Chamber (CTPS).

The work in the surrounding area of ​​Isla Chora is part of a pilot initiative of the National Learning Institute that reached out to the community and; Subsequently, the Coral Project Association (APC) was created, which began in Playa Sámara in 2017.

A joint effort

According to Martín Richard, Vice President of the APC, it is “a joint effort to preserve and protect our marine resources.” “For this new day we have the active participation of various institutions committed to the conservation of the marine environment, among which are the Public Force, the Public Force Reserve, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Coast Guard, Cruz Roja and the Firefighters,” Richard explained.

This restoration day will begin on January 14, at noon. in the Community Hall of Playa Sámara where a group of experts will give a series of talks related to the importance of protecting corals and the need to preserve the oceans.

“The placement of corals is a fundamental strategy for the recovery of marine ecosystems, and this joint action demonstrates the commitment of the community and security forces to environmental sustainability,” Richard highlighted.

Ecological importance

According to information from the APC, corals play a crucial role in the formation of underwater habitats; Additionally, many species of fish, invertebrates, and other marine organisms depend on coral reefs for shelter, food, and reproduction.

“Coral reefs, formed by Hexacorallia corals, are home to amazing biodiversity. They are vital to the health and stability of marine ecosystems. They also provide protection to coasts by reducing the force of waves during extreme weather events such as hurricanes,” indicates that organization’s website.

Additionally, many areas with coral reefs are popular tourist destinations, attracting divers and scuba diving enthusiasts seeking to explore the unique beauty of these underwater ecosystems.

Xavi Palomar, President of the CTPS, highlighted the work of the ACP as one of our “social organization that works for environmental sustainability.” “This type of action is essential because it allows us to demonstrate, once again, that the area is on the right path to promote environmentally friendly tourism because, among other reasons, the natural and scenic beauty is one of the main resources that “we have,” said the President of the CTPS. Chora Island is located about 300 meters from Punta Indio, at the southern end of Playa Sámara. It has an area of ​​approximately 40 thousand square meters.