They Foresee Considerable Growth in Nuclear Energy by 2050 in the World

The World Nuclear Association today considered that nuclear energy could go from covering 10 percent of the world’s current electricity needs to almost a third in 25 years.

These forecasts respond to the fact that 20 countries signed at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP28, taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the commitment to triple their nuclear energy capacity between now and 2050.

The decision, made mostly by countries in Europe and North America, recognizes that the world will not reach the goal of net zero emissions without building more nuclear power plants, which is why the Nuclear Association described the determination as very significant.

Under the commitment, countries will adopt several measures, including extending the life of existing nuclear reactors up to 80 years, in addition to manufacturing large-scale and small advanced modular ones.

Not an easy task

According to experts, tripling nuclear capacity is not an easy task, which will require governments to accelerate the approval of new plants, as well as enormous financial commitments, which is why many analysts specializing in nuclear energy are skeptical about the feasibility. of the plan.

A vital energy source

For other specialists, the role of this energy source is vital, as a backup for renewables such as wind and solar when these are not available.Last year the European Union classified nuclear energy as green and clean, which was a great boost to the renewal of the sector, despite the lack of a permanent place for the safe storage of radioactive waste.

Nuclear for Climate, a popular initiative of more than 150 associations created to promote the participation of nuclear energy in the ecological transition, considers it to be one of the safest energy sources, and it is increasingly so.