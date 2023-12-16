More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    They Foresee Considerable Growth in Nuclear Energy by 2050 in the World

    A very controversial option

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The World Nuclear Association today considered that nuclear energy could go from covering 10 percent of the world’s current electricity needs to almost a third in 25 years.

     These forecasts respond to the fact that 20 countries signed at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP28, taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the commitment to triple their nuclear energy capacity between now and 2050.

    The decision, made mostly by countries in Europe and North America, recognizes that the world will not reach the goal of net zero emissions without building more nuclear power plants, which is why the Nuclear Association described the determination as very significant.

    Under the commitment, countries will adopt several measures, including extending the life of existing nuclear reactors up to 80 years, in addition to manufacturing large-scale and small advanced modular ones.

    Not an easy task

    According to experts, tripling nuclear capacity is not an easy task, which will require governments to accelerate the approval of new plants, as well as enormous financial commitments, which is why many analysts specializing in nuclear energy are skeptical about the feasibility. of the plan.

    A vital energy source

    For other specialists, the role of this energy source is vital, as a backup for renewables such as wind and solar when these are not available.Last year the European Union classified nuclear energy as green and clean, which was a great boost to the renewal of the sector, despite the lack of a permanent place for the safe storage of radioactive waste.

    Nuclear for Climate, a popular initiative of more than 150 associations created to promote the participation of nuclear energy in the ecological transition, considers it to be one of the safest energy sources, and it is increasingly so.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    The BPM Festival Costa Rica 2024 Reveals Phase Two Lineup & Daily Schedule
    Next article
    What is a “Transformative Retreat” and How Can it Benefit You
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentBeleida Delgado -

    Very Few Countries Have Real Plans to Quit Fossil Fuels, According to Net Zero Tracker Report

    Most countries aiming for carbon neutrality have not yet announced plans to phase out fossil fuels, a climate think...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »