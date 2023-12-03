More
    These are the Next Possible “Unicorns” of Central America

    Tico Startup is on the list

    At the heart of this Central American business revolution, we find four brands with extraordinary proposals, and despite not having yet reached a “unicorn” position, they add value to the market, and it is worth keeping track of them.

    Central America is a region that is emerging as an exceptional business ecosystem. Despite its size, comparatively small compared to other surrounding regions, it has great cultural diversity and a combined population of more than 55 million people.This has allowed the birth of companies that understand the specific needs of this region, and that also have the potential to expand beyond.

    These are the entrepreneurships:

    • Huli, with Costa Rican origin and one of the Forbes Central America Promises this 2023, is a virtual medical care platform, which has become a pillar for access to health throughout the region. Its focus on telemedicine has proven especially relevant during the pandemic, and its continued growth promises a lasting impact on the healthcare sector.
    • Snap Compliance is a brand that has stood out in the field of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. Its innovative platform is helping companies protect their digital assets and combat corruption and illegality problems that are present in the region.
    • Propi, In the PropTech market we have Propi, of Salvadoran origin, a brand that has revolutionized the way people access housing in Central America. Its focus on digitizing real estate processes has simplified the buying and selling of properties, democratizing access to real estate investment.
    • PayCaddy, a brand originally from Panama, is leading the transformation of the financial system in the region, offering innovative and secure payment solutions. Its platform is contributing to financial inclusion and simplifying commercial transactions in the region.

    Great potential for business innovation

    Central America is demonstrating great potential for business innovation through these and other brands, which are paving the way for future investors and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities in a rich and diverse region.

    The entrepreneurial spirit and growth possibilities in Central America are compelling reasons for the business world to pay attention to this vibrant and promising region.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
