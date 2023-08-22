These Are the Highest Paid Careers in Costa Rica

One of the compelling reasons when opting for university studies is, obviously, the vocation for that branch of knowledge that, later, one wishes to practice. Not surprisingly, the economic issue also counts and that is why it is convenient to know the best paid careers in Costa Rica.

According to a study prepared by the Professions Labor Observatory (OLAP) of the National Council of Rectors (CONARE), these are the 10 professional careers with the highest salaries in Costa Rica.

The Careers are the following:

Actuarial Sciences: ₡1,434,708

Computer Science: ₡1,207,237

Statistics: ₡1,101,980

Information Technologies: ₡1,031,784

Materials Engineering: ₡1,022,825

Educational Administration: ₡1,010,138

Industrial Design: ₡1,007,847

Advertising: ₡1,003,529

Medicine: ₡985,793

Mechanical Engineering: ₡985,763

Labor Radiography is a study that is published every three years with academic, labor and sociodemographic data of graduates of the five public universities: University of Costa Rica (UCR), National University (UNA), Technological of Costa Rica (TEC), State University Distance Education (UNED), and the National Technical University (UTN).

The data was collected throughout 2022. The sample consisted of 10,106 graduates between 2017 and 2019.