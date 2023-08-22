More
    These Are the Highest Paid Careers in Costa Rica

    One of the compelling reasons when deciding on the choice of university studies is the vocation, however, the economic issue also counts

    One of the compelling reasons when opting for university studies is, obviously, the vocation for that branch of knowledge that, later, one wishes to practice. Not surprisingly, the economic issue also counts and that is why it is convenient to know the best paid careers in Costa Rica.

    According to a study prepared by the Professions Labor Observatory (OLAP) of the National Council of Rectors (CONARE), these are the 10 professional careers with the highest salaries in Costa Rica.

    The Careers are the following:

    • Actuarial Sciences: ₡1,434,708
    • Computer Science: ₡1,207,237
    • Statistics: ₡1,101,980
    • Information Technologies: ₡1,031,784
    • Materials Engineering: ₡1,022,825
    • Educational Administration: ₡1,010,138
    • Industrial Design: ₡1,007,847
    • Advertising: ₡1,003,529
    • Medicine: ₡985,793
    • Mechanical Engineering: ₡985,763

    Labor Radiography is a study that is published every three years with academic, labor and sociodemographic data of graduates of the five public universities: University of Costa Rica (UCR), National University (UNA), Technological of Costa Rica (TEC), State University Distance Education (UNED), and the National Technical University (UTN).

    The data was collected throughout 2022. The sample consisted of 10,106 graduates between 2017 and 2019.

