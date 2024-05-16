These Are the Celebrities Who Are Here For Recordings of Netflix Reality Show in Costa Rica

Netflix already has the celebrities who will participate in its new reality show called Bear Hunt, which will take place in Guanacaste, gathered in Costa Rica.The British media The Sun announced that the production has already had its stars in a complex in the province since the end of April.Days ago, it was confirmed with the Directorate of Immigration the arrival on national soil of some of them.

The names that will be in the Bear Hunt reality show (many of them unknown to Ticos but famous in the United Kingdom) are:

Mel B (former Spice Girl and former judge on America’s Got Talent)

Boris Becker (former tennis player and three-time Wimbledon winner)

Joseph Owen Thomas (actor and comedian. He played Simon Cooper in the E4 comedy The Inbetweeners).

Stephanie Rose McGovern (BBC journalist and presenter)

Shirley Ballas (judge on Strictly Come Dancing)

Danny Cipriani (former rugby player)

Lottie Moss (OnlyFans influencer and sister of model Kate Moss)

Leomie Anderson (model)

Big Zuu (rapper)

Kola Bokinni (actor in Black Mirror)

Una Theresa Imogene Healy (singer, guitarist, songwriter and presenter)

Laurence Roderick Llewelyn-Bowen (interior designer and television personality at BBC)

Hosted by British model and presenter Holly Willoughby

The Daily Mail, for its part, indicated that Bear Hunt will be hosted by British model and presenter Holly Willoughby. In fact, he is one of the stars of the private channel ITV, the largest in the United Kingdom.She will be accompanied by Edward Michael Grylls, better known as Bear Grylls, who is a professional adventurer, survival expert, writer, television presenter and former British military man.

Bear Hunt will be an adventure reality show in which Grylls will seek to hunt down the contestants and when he finds them they will be eliminated from the competition.

Safety priority

The aforementioned media indicated that the production warned the group to be careful with bats and snakes when they begin filming in the jungle this month.For the protection of the team, Netflix will invest just over $1.2 million in the safety and protection of the cast.

The Sun and Daily Mail assure that the amount that the production of Bear Hunt (translated as Bear Hunt) will allocate to this area is because Costa Rica “has been affected by the increase in kidnappings.”

Both newspapers even point out that the team’s security will be in charge of “former special forces and former paid military personnel,” who will protect everyone from “drug trafficking gangs and kidnappers.”

“The bosses (of the project) will spend $1.2 million on security in the Costa Rican jungle, where murders and attacks on passersby are increasing,” the newspapers noted.

“Gangs have been experiencing growth with coca cultivation in the Central American rainforest, and are increasingly turning to the brutal tactics of Mexican cartels,” The Sun reported.

“They will also need specialized vehicles, secure accommodation and a safe place to film. That will not be easy or cheap in a country that has very luxurious tourism,” Daily Mail added.

