These Are the Careers That Register Zero Unemployment in Costa Rica

The 2023 Labor Radiography study carried out by the National Council of Rectors (Conare) and the Labor Observatory of Professions of Costa Rica (Olap) revealed the STEM careers in which graduates of the five public universities Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR), Universidad Nacional (UNA), Technological of Costa Rica (TEC), State Distance University (UNED), and the National Technical University (UTN) reported zero unemployment.

STEM is an acronym that refers to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, in Spanish). This term has become very popular in recent years, as it reflects the importance of integrating these disciplines for the development of innovative and sustainable solutions in different areas of daily life and in industry.

According to the study, graduates of these careers receive a high salary when they start their work. For example, the salary of a person graduated in the area of ​​computing is around ¢1 million with a Bachelor’s degree and ¢1.1 million with a Master’s degree.

These are the careers that present less unemployment in Costa Rica:

Civil Engineering.

Industrial design.

Computer’s science.

Computer Engineering.

Odontology.

Pharmacy.

Microbiology.

Nursing.

Veterinarian.

Biomedical.

Physics.

Statistics.

Meteorology.

Production Management.

Procurement.