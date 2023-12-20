These Are the 5 Cantons with Highest Life Expectancy in Costa Rica

The Alajuelense canton of San Mateo is the place in the country where people live the longest, according to the National Competitiveness Report published by the Competitiveness Promotion Council (CPC), while Matina in Limón is positioned as the town with the lower life expectancy.

This data is part of an analysis of the quality of health of the inhabitants in the 82 cantons of the country, which considers the rates of infant mortality and fertility in adolescents, among other variables.

Highs and Lows

Precisely with respect to these two areas, the cantons of Hojancha, Atenas, Belén, Mora, San Isidro, Esparza, Valverde Vega, Tilarán, Nandayure, Turrubares and La Cruz have the highest infant mortality rates.

TicoBaby boom

Meanwhile, the cantons where the greatest number of babies born to adolescents are born are Hojancha, Montes de Oca, San Pablo and Flores, whose birth rates exceed 90 points, according to the ranking of this report.

