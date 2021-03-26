More
    These are the 20 Best Destinations in Costa Rica According to Lonely Planet

    A Paradise of “Pure Life”

    By TCRN STAFF
    From waterfalls to museums in downtown San José, they are part of the 20 destinations that Lonely Planet recommends visiting in Costa Rica. The travel site even considers that travelers should meet Florentino Grenald, known as Tino, a naturalist guide who will take visitors to know the beauties of the South Caribbean better than anyone else.

    In addition, the list includes Ollie’s Point, a world-famous breakwater ideal for surfers, located in Guanacaste; as well as the Viento Fresco waterfalls in Tilarán. Recently, the travel editorial also highlighted the best beaches in Costa Rica. You can see the complete list below:

    The Ideal Tico Destinations (according to Lonely Planet):
    Arenal Volcano National Park
    Viento Fresco
    Pre-Columbian Gold and Numismatic Museum
    Venado Caverns
    Jade Museum
    Cocles Beach
    Manuel Antonio National Park
    Costa Rica Surf Camp
    Playa Negra
    Manantial de Agua Viva waterfall
    Wilson Botanical Garden
    Hacienda Barú, Dominical
    Punta Catedral
    Nauyaca Falls
    Marino Ballena National Park
    Florentino Grenald, South Caribbean naturalist guide
    Toro Waterfall and Blue Falls
    Eco Termales Hot Spring
    Ollie’s Point
    Tiskita Jungle Lodge

