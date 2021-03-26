From waterfalls to museums in downtown San José, they are part of the 20 destinations that Lonely Planet recommends visiting in Costa Rica. The travel site even considers that travelers should meet Florentino Grenald, known as Tino, a naturalist guide who will take visitors to know the beauties of the South Caribbean better than anyone else.

In addition, the list includes Ollie’s Point, a world-famous breakwater ideal for surfers, located in Guanacaste; as well as the Viento Fresco waterfalls in Tilarán. Recently, the travel editorial also highlighted the best beaches in Costa Rica. You can see the complete list below:

The Ideal Tico Destinations (according to Lonely Planet):

Arenal Volcano National Park

Viento Fresco

Pre-Columbian Gold and Numismatic Museum

Venado Caverns

Jade Museum

Cocles Beach

Manuel Antonio National Park

Costa Rica Surf Camp

Playa Negra

Manantial de Agua Viva waterfall

Wilson Botanical Garden

Hacienda Barú, Dominical

Punta Catedral

Nauyaca Falls

Marino Ballena National Park

Florentino Grenald, South Caribbean naturalist guide

Toro Waterfall and Blue Falls

Eco Termales Hot Spring

Ollie’s Point

Tiskita Jungle Lodge