From waterfalls to museums in downtown San José, they are part of the 20 destinations that Lonely Planet recommends visiting in Costa Rica. The travel site even considers that travelers should meet Florentino Grenald, known as Tino, a naturalist guide who will take visitors to know the beauties of the South Caribbean better than anyone else.
In addition, the list includes Ollie’s Point, a world-famous breakwater ideal for surfers, located in Guanacaste; as well as the Viento Fresco waterfalls in Tilarán. Recently, the travel editorial also highlighted the best beaches in Costa Rica. You can see the complete list below:
The Ideal Tico Destinations (according to Lonely Planet):
Arenal Volcano National Park
Viento Fresco
Pre-Columbian Gold and Numismatic Museum
Venado Caverns
Jade Museum
Cocles Beach
Manuel Antonio National Park
Costa Rica Surf Camp
Playa Negra
Manantial de Agua Viva waterfall
Wilson Botanical Garden
Hacienda Barú, Dominical
Punta Catedral
Nauyaca Falls
Marino Ballena National Park
Florentino Grenald, South Caribbean naturalist guide
Toro Waterfall and Blue Falls
Eco Termales Hot Spring
Ollie’s Point
Tiskita Jungle Lodge