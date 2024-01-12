These are the 13 Costa Rican National Parks that Sell Entrance Tickets Online

With the active vacation season, national parks become one of the destinations that Costa Rican and foreign tourists choose.Of course, to visit some of them the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) has active electronic platforms. They reserve spaces as well as purchase tickets.
“This innovative purchasing system allows the visitor to purchase their entrance ticket from the comfort of their home, in advance and allows better planning for the tourist, in addition to eliminating lines, to visit the beauties of the site,” indicates the institution.
These are the areas that apply the technology:
Purchase and reserve on website
Through the site https://serviciosenlinea.sinac.go.cr/ tickets are purchased from:
Chirripó National Park: San Gerardo Sector, San Jerónimo Sector and Herradura Sector
Poás Volcano National Park
Tortuguero National Park: Cuatro Esquinas Sector and Cerro Tortuguero
San Lucas Island National Park
Irazú Volcano National Park: Prussia Sector-Craters Sector
Manuel Antonio National Park
Braulio Carrillo National Park: Barva Volcano Sector
Tapantí National Park
Tenorio Volcano National Park
Carara National Park
Rincón de la Vieja National Park
For the National Parks of the Guanacaste Conservation Area through the website https://reservaciones.acguanacaste.ac.cr/
This includes:
Santa Rosa National Park: Marine Sector and Historical Sector
Horizontes Forest Experimental Station
Finally, in the case of the Turrialba Volcano, the procedure is done on the site www.icetur.com/volc%C3%A1n-turrialba or by email:[email protected]
Reservation by phone
The Barra Honda National Park saves the spaces with calls to the numbers 2659-1551, 8721-2444 and 8539-1010
Reservation via email
With the email [email protected] spaces are guaranteed in:
Corcovado National Park: San Pedrillo Sector and La Leona Sector
Caño Island Biological Reserve
And the prices?
On its website, Sinac indicates the following rates for national parks:
¢1130 National visitors and residents over 13 years of age.
¢565 National and resident children (age 2 to 12 years).
$13.56 Non-Residents over 13 years old.
$5.65 Non-resident children (ages 2 to 12).
Minors under 2 years of age, nationals and residents over 65 years of age do not pay.