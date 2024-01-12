More
    These are the 13 Costa Rican National Parks that Sell Entrance Tickets Online

    Ready to receive tourist both local and foreign

    By TCRN STAFF
    With the active vacation season, national parks become one of the destinations that Costa Rican and foreign tourists choose.Of course, to visit some of them the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) has active electronic platforms. They reserve spaces as well as purchase tickets.

    “This innovative purchasing system allows the visitor to purchase their entrance ticket from the comfort of their home, in advance and allows better planning for the tourist, in addition to eliminating lines, to visit the beauties of the site,” indicates the institution.

    These are the areas that apply the technology:

    Purchase and reserve on website

    Through the site https://serviciosenlinea.sinac.go.cr/ tickets are purchased from:

    Chirripó National Park: San Gerardo Sector, San Jerónimo Sector and Herradura Sector

    Poás Volcano National Park

    Tortuguero National Park: Cuatro Esquinas Sector and Cerro Tortuguero

    San Lucas Island National Park

    Irazú Volcano National Park: Prussia Sector-Craters Sector

    Manuel Antonio National Park

    Braulio Carrillo National Park: Barva Volcano Sector

    Tapantí National Park

    Tenorio Volcano National Park

    Carara National Park

    Rincón de la Vieja National Park

    For the National Parks of the Guanacaste Conservation Area through the website https://reservaciones.acguanacaste.ac.cr/

    This includes:

    Santa Rosa National Park: Marine Sector and Historical Sector

    Horizontes Forest Experimental Station

    Finally, in the case of the Turrialba Volcano, the procedure is done on the site www.icetur.com/volc%C3%A1n-turrialba or by email:[email protected]

    Reservation by phone

    The Barra Honda National Park saves the spaces with calls to the numbers 2659-1551, 8721-2444 and 8539-1010

    Reservation via email

    With the email [email protected] spaces are guaranteed in:

    Corcovado National Park: San Pedrillo Sector and La Leona Sector

    Caño Island Biological Reserve

    And the prices?

    On its website, Sinac indicates the following rates for national parks:

    ¢1130 National visitors and residents over 13 years of age.

    ¢565 National and resident children (age 2 to 12 years).

    $13.56 Non-Residents over 13 years old.

    $5.65 Non-resident children (ages 2 to 12).

    Minors under 2 years of age, nationals and residents over 65 years of age do not pay.

