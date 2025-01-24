More
    These Are the ¢500 Coins that Will Stop Circulating in Costa Rica: When and What to do With Them?

    They are replaced by four designs that have been in circulation since 2021 and others that are just becoming known

    By TCRN STAFF
    The ¢500 coins, which are gold pieces and 33 millimeters in diameter, will lose their value as a means of payment as of July 1, 2025. This was reported by the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) this past Monday, January 20.

    This design has been in circulation since 2003 in Costa Rica. The coins can be used normally, but from that date they must be exchanged or deposited in the different financial institutions. The bank reported that they will be replaced by the new designs, which are bimetallic pieces, gold and silver in color and 28 millimeters in diameter.

    The entity indicated that both the distribution of the coin with the new design and the withdrawal of the previous ones from circulation will be carried out through the entities of the national financial system.

    The new designs

    This past Monday, January 20, the BCCR put into circulation the ¢500 coin that commemorates the 200 years of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party. However, there are three other designs that have been circulating for years:

    200 years of National Independence, in circulation since November 11, 2021

    175 years of the Foundation of the Republic, in circulation since August 31, 2023

    75 years of the Abolition of the Army, in circulation since December 4, 2023

    200 years of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party, in circulation as of January 20, 2025

    Silver core of copper and nickel

    The new coins are composed of a silver core of copper and nickel, along with a gold ring made of an alloy of copper, zinc and nickel. On the obverse, as the main security feature, the coin has an image known as “latent.” It allows you to see that the value of the coin (500) changes to the initials of the bank (BCCR) when you turn it over.

    In addition, on the reverse you can see the commemoration of one of the four historical milestones that were previously described. In the most recent design, which commemorates the Annexation of the Nicoya Party, the legends “200 years of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party 1824 – 2024” stand out. Also the phrase “From the homeland by our will.”

    As part of its design, it has the territory of the Nicoya Party, the outline of the province of Guanacaste, the Guanacaste tree, a seal of the indigenous peoples from the North Pacific of Costa Rica and the image of a woman wearing the typical dress.

