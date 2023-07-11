These Are Some of the Benefits of Eating one Banana a Day

The banana is a satiating food with a nutritional contribution rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, it also helps in sports performance, intestinal transit and improves mood. Here are some reasons to include it in meals.

This food has a lot of calories, so it is usually the main reason why some people consider it fattening. However, nutritionists agree on something that changes perspective and is not always taken into account: the weight of the piece.

A medium banana without skin weighs 80 grams. Meanwhile, a medium apple without skin weighs 180 grams, and a medium pear weighs 150 grams. Which means that the energy contribution of the banana compared to the mentioned fruits is similar or less.

Although the degree of ripeness of the banana also varies in its composition of nutrients: green will have more starch and is digested slowly, while yellow will be richer in sugars.

Benefits of consuming banana

The interesting thing is that when the banana is greener it contains prebiotics, and the ripest ones are ideal for athletes, as they help them recover after physical activity.In both states this fruit contains potassium, which benefits heart rate, improving nerve function and muscle contraction.

Food rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, it provides 0.6 grams per 100 grams of soluble fiber and 1.5 grams per 100 grams of insoluble fiber.Soluble fiber helps lower cholesterol levels, controls blood glucose levels, and increases feelings of satiety.

Insoluble fiber increases the volume of feces, which favors intestinal transit. In some cases it contains tannins (astringent property), so it can help in cases of diarrhea.

Food rich in vitamins that improve sleep

Some of the vitamins that can be found in bananas are A, B1, B3, B6, and C. This makes it an ideal food to strengthen the immune system against bacteria, highlights research from the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the Complutense University of Madrid.

In the data collected for this research, it is explained that banana polyphenols have a microbicidal effect on bacteria. Other studies indicate that it can also help prevent cell inflammation.

The metabolism of proteins, carbohydrates and fats is benefited by its contribution of vitamin B6, also helping in brain neurotransmission. This favors the transformation process of L-tryptophan to serotonin, according to Dr. Carmen Gómez Candela, head of the Clinical Nutrition and Diet Unit of the University Hospital of La Paz.

Tryptophan is also a precursor of melatonin, which is present in the control of the circadian rhythm and the sleep cycle, which means that the banana can help to better rest.

Help in weight control

Its contribution of ghrelin, a hormone that affects weight control, and leptin, which helps maintain satiety, is ideal for those who want to maintain or lose weight.The antioxidant capacity of bananas was demonstrated in a study by the Department of Physiology of the Faculty of Medicine of the UCM. This food has about 880 units, while the daily recommendation is between 3,000 and 5,000, according to the Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity index. To keep the food in good condition, the ideal would be to keep it at a temperature between 10 and 12 degrees, as well as away from