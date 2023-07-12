There Is a Growing Interest of Americans for the Enjoyment of Nature in Costa Rica

American tourists increased interest in sustainable tourism, environmental conservation and local culture. Considering these sensitivities, the Proimagen-Futuropa Group, together with Costa Rican tourism companies and the ICT, visited 2 important cities in the United States, our main market, last week.

“Costa Rica continues to be a relevant destination for American travelers due to its unique and attractive attributes. Our country offers abundant biodiversity, beautiful beaches, adventure activities, rich culture, and a welcoming population. Additionally, geographic proximity and ease of access from the United States are key advantages. Costa Rica has maintained its reputation as a sustainable destination, which makes it an attractive choice for travelers seeking authentic and enriching experiences”, said Daniel Chavarría, president of GrupoProimagen-Futuropa, an organization made up of tourism companies specializing in market Costa Rica in the world.

Seattle and Los Angeles are in the sight of Costa Ricans

Chavarría expressed that, clearly understanding the strengths as a country, they carry out with the support of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) the business and communication tour in 2 of the most important cities. “Seattle and Los Angeles were strategically selected for the 2023 Road Shows due to several factors. Seattle is known for its nature-loving population, interest in sustainability, and adventurous spirit, making it a target market for Costa Rica. On the other hand, Los Angeles is an important city in terms of international flight connections. Both cities offer great potential to attract travelers interested in our tourist offers”, said Chavarría.

According to the latest report as of May 2023, Costa Rica registered 667,399 arrivals from the United States. The expectation is that in 2023 the historical figures of 2019 will be exceeded, when 1,344,777 arrived from that country. According to the agenda of the Proimagen-Futuropa Group and the ICT, on June 27th they were in Seattle and on June 28th in Los Angels. On this tour, they received support in the country with efforts of the Aeroméxico airline, in both cities, and Copa Airlines, in Los Angeles.