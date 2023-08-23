The US Will Appoint a Strategic Cybersecurity Adviser for Costa Rica

During a visit to the country of the general, Laura Richardson, Commander of the South Command of the North American Army, the next aid was reported.

The cybersecurity cooperation list exceeds $25 million and covers:

Boost to the Cybersecurity Operations Center, which should be ready in 2026.

Training, professional education, conferences, subject matter expert exchanges, and multinational exercises.

Appointment of a full-time strategic advisor to help the Costa Rican government strengthen its national cybersecurity policies and strategies.

“Cyberattacks threaten our democratic way of life, exploit our vulnerabilities and prevent access to critical information,” Richardson stated.”Since cyberattacks by malicious foreign actors often target critical infrastructure, industries and services, countering these attacks is vital to national security,” she added.

President Rodrigo Chaves pointed out that the country had been vulnerable to these situations and recalled precedents such as the involvement of the self-styled Conti group in the Ministry of Finance.Although said organization was linked to Russia, Chaves pointed out that through technology there is confusion about the possible origin of the blows.

More help from the United States

The appointment with the military authorities also covered issues of migration, security and geopolitics, among others.In addition to cybersecurity, a $13.8 million package was offered to support the fight against transnational criminal organizations.

Also, a $7.4 million engineering project for a dock and maintenance facility. The objective is to support the Costa Rican coastal patrol boats and their operations in Puntarenas.To this they added financing for a coast guard station, in support of the Costa Rican coastal patrol boats and the operations in Limón.Also, they will collaborate from the United States with the acquisition of a fleet of patrol boats for the coastal zones with funds for spare parts and operational maintenance.

“As a long-standing security partner of Costa Rica, we are committed to being with you in this fight for the long term, with the confidence that, working together, we will be successful in the fight against threats of mutual interest,” Richardson closed. .

The General and Commander visited the country last February to address issues related to security with Costa Rican authorities.