The US Opens Courses to Train 9,000 Costa Ricans in Semiconductors

The United States has already enabled the first semiconductor courses that it had promised to Costa Rica, as part of the cooperation to develop this industry in the country.

The platform is run by Arizona State University (ASU), selected to run a $13.8 million fund. Initially the offer will focus on the areas of assembly, testing and packaging.

In total, it is expected to train 9,000 people. This includes those who are already in the industry, students and also teachers, who allow knowledge to multiply.

The system is available on the portal https://isti-skillsaccelerator.org

Forming a semiconductor academy

Ironically, the need for human resources remains one of the main challenges for technological development. Along these lines, Costa Rica included training in the Semiconductor Roadmap. The United States did the same in its CHIPS Act, a law that provides funds to generate conditions that allow investments to be brought closer to its borders.

The speed of progress, however, has forced curricula to be perfected and adapted to new needs. Along these lines, the task is placed on ASU as the academic executor, but also on companies that develop training plans so that the number of personnel with the necessary skills can be shared and multiplied.

The US warns of a critical moment for Costa Rica

The CHIPS Act has a US component but also selected some countries as “friendly” for companies. Among them was Costa Rica, one of the first to receive the declaration.

Cythia Telles, United States Ambassador, insisted that technology is one of the segments where cooperation is maintained. “Costa Rica is a critical moment due to the growth of technology worldwide,” said the diplomat. “The semiconductor industry is about to explode,” she added.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR