The US Lowered Price of Student Visas for Costa Ricans

Costa Ricans who want to study in the United States have to obtain a special visa, different from the tourist one.This is identified as “Visa F” and this 2024 it will be a little cheaper.

As reported by the American Embassy, ​​the Consular Section will apply the exemption from the reciprocity fee, previously set at $43.With this, Costa Ricans who wish to apply for an F Visa must now only pay the $185 for the ordinary process.

Exemption benefits

“The exemption benefits those who wish to pursue international academic studies full-time,” the diplomatic office noted.“They can be primary, secondary or university studies in a private school, seminary, conservatory or other academic institutions, including language training programs,” they added.The Embassy warned that the rest of the visa fees for Costa Ricans will remain unchanged.