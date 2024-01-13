More
    The US Lowered Price of Student Visas for Costa Ricans

    An interesting option for this educational opportunity

    Costa Ricans who want to study in the United States have to obtain a special visa, different from the tourist one.This is identified as “Visa F” and this 2024 it will be a little cheaper.

    As reported by the American Embassy, ​​the Consular Section will apply the exemption from the reciprocity fee, previously set at $43.With this, Costa Ricans who wish to apply for an F Visa must now only pay the $185 for the ordinary process.

    Exemption benefits

    “The exemption benefits those who wish to pursue international academic studies full-time,” the diplomatic office noted.“They can be primary, secondary or university studies in a private school, seminary, conservatory or other academic institutions, including language training programs,” they added.The Embassy warned that the rest of the visa fees for Costa Ricans will remain unchanged.

    Source Tomas Gomez
    ViaWilmer Useche
