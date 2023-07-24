The UN Says the World Is On Track to Eliminate AIDS Completely by 2030

The world is on track to eliminate AIDS by 2030.This is confirmed by a report from the United Nations (UN), in which, however, it is noted that this objective depends on the programs to combat the disease being fully financed.

Sub-Saharan Africa, where 65% of all people with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that can cause AIDS live, is making great strides in eliminating the disease.

Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe have already reached the “95-95-95” target, according to Onusida, the United Nations agency specializing in fighting the disease.

This means that 95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status, 95% of people who know their status are receiving antiretroviral treatment, and 95% of people receiving treatment have suppressed the virus, which makes it almost impossible to transmit it.Another 16 countries, eight of them in sub-Saharan Africa, are also close to reaching this goal.

Appealing to conscience

“The end of AIDS is an opportunity for today’s leaders to leave an exceptionally powerful legacy,” Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director, said in a statement.

“[The leaders] could save millions of lives and protect the health of all. They could show what can be achieved with leadership,” he added.But UNAIDS faces an $8.5 billion shortfall in its budget for low- and middle-income countries by 2025.The agency has warned that progress could easily be wasted.”The figures in this report show that the way is clear,” Byanyima added.

Girls at risk

But there are still obstacles to overcome. Every week, 4,000 adolescent girls and young women become infected with HIV.And in sub-Saharan Africa, despite progress, the UN says women and girls of all ages are the most vulnerable, accounting for 63% of all new HIV infections in 2022.

In Botswana, in southern Africa, girls remain vulnerable when taken advantage of by older men, known as ‘intergenerational sex’.Gaone is a 32-year-old woman who became infected with HIV when she was a schoolgirl.“One of my very close relatives used to help me a lot. He was in his late 30s, twice my age. I trusted him. He took advantage of me and had sex with me,” she said.

Gaone has been taking antiretroviral drugs since 2012 and is the mother of two children. Her two children are HIV-negative and she now works as an activist.According to Gaone, the community is not ready to speak openly about “rape” and “sexual exploitation.”“Some days I receive messages from up to five women who contracted HIV from an older person, mostly relatives. If men don’t listen, what can we do?

The power of prayer

All the data shows that HIV-infected men are more reluctant than women to seek medical help.Botswana is now engaging religious leaders to try to change male attitudes and prevent transmission of the virus.

“In Botswana, 95% of people with HIV know their status. Most of those who don’t know their status are men,” said the Rev. MmachakgaMphoMoruakgomo, a Christian leader who is part of a multi-faith group tackling the issue.

“Since people respect religious leaders, we are using it to talk to men about the need to get tested and sign up for treatment once their status is confirmed,” he added.

Reverend Moruakgomo said Muslim, Hindu and Baha’i leaders, as well as native healers, are committed, some even going door-to-door to spread the message.The campaign is called “Brothers Get Up,” inspired by a phrase from the country’s national anthem.

“There is a lot of stigma around HIV and we religious leaders were responsible for that,” the African Methodist Episcopal pastor candidly admitted.“We were very critical and blamed those who got infected. Sex and sexuality are fundamental to our existence. We need to apologize and admit that we were wrong,” he stated.

OntiretseLetlhare, director of Botswana’s National Agency for Health and AIDS Promotion (Napha), said the country is on track to eliminate AIDS by 2030 and she hopes religious leaders can provide that vital impetus.”The critical issue is to intensify efforts to destigmatize HIV and avoid situations where people living with HIV are afraid to seek help at health facilities,” he added.

Global picture

In the rest of the globe the trend is less positive, admitted the UN, which revealed that almost a quarter of the new HIV infections registered in 2022 occurred in Asia and the Pacific.

However, the steepest increases in new infections were in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (up 49% since 2010) and in the Middle East and North Africa (up 61% since 2010).

The UN stated that these trends are due to a lack of HIV prevention services for marginalized populations and laws that criminalize the LGBTQ+ community.But a treatment known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is giving hope.

Cambodia, for example, is providing these tablets free of charge to vulnerable populations, including sex workers, the gay and transgender community.The daily tablet contains the drugs used to treat HIV and also serves to prevent infection when the person is HIV negative.

“I have to take the pills regularly for three months. The first few days I had headaches, but then there were no other side effects. I take one pill a day,” said KuyPov, a 32-year-old transgender woman who owns a beauty salon in the capital, Phnom Penh.

“I am taking PrEP because I have multiple sexual partners. I know I’m really at risk,” he said. The reason? Despite asking their partners to use condoms, they sometimes refuse.

In Cambodia some 76,000 people are living with HIV. 86% of this population knows their status. And of them, almost 99% can access treatment.New infections are down 91% compared to 1996. But at least four people are infected every day, which remains a major concern.

“In the past, the use of condoms was promoted, but there were many who did not use them. PrEP is an innovative way to help the community prevent HIV transmission,” said DanouChy, who works for the non-governmental organization Men’s Health in Cambodia, in the country’s capital.

PrEP pills are showing encouraging results and there are plans to introduce an injectable version, the activist explained.The new treatment has given Kuy control of his life and he recently took an HIV test, which came back negative.