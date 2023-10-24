More
    “The Three Hours of Costa Rica” Returns: These Are Some Details for Motorsport Lovers

    The best-prepared cars in the region will come to national soil along with high-quality and renowned drivers

      Motorsports lovers will close the year with the return of the country’s most emblematic race: The Three Hours of Costa Rica.The best-prepared cars in the region will come to national soil along with high-quality and renowned drivers.

     The event will also be the final date of the Central American Motorsport Championship, the GT Challenge, and the return of Costa Rica’s most recognized cars that have been off the tracks in recent years is expected.

     The details

    The iconic race will take place next Sunday, December 17 at the Go Rigo Go Circuit of Parque Viva in La Guácima de Alajuela, under the production of the company Family Fun-Rpmtv.

     “The next Three Hours of Costa Rica are going to mark a before and after, perhaps not so much because of the organization.  If not because of the vehicles that come, since they are of a different technology than what we Costa Ricans saw at the time… it is something out of the ordinary.

    Main attractions

     “This is undoubtedly going to be one of the main attractions of the new Three Hours of Costa Rica,” said Manrique Mata, president of Rpmtv.Details of the vehicles and drivers that will participate, schedules, ticket costs and purchasing platform will be announced very soon.This event is endorsed by the Costa Rican Federation of Motors (Fecom).

