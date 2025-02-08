More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    The Story of an Endangered Symbiosis in a Land Between the Volcanoes of Costa Ricas

    Tapirs mark the way

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Wherever tapirs live, there lives the hope of tropical forests. This hope comes in the form of a precious package filled with seeds and nutrients that are the key to maintaining and restoring tropical forests.

    The package is commonly known as manure. Fantastic manure, I might add. Tapirs, architects of forests, help spread the nutrients needed to keep forests alive, simply by eating and excreting.

    And while tapirs help keep forests alive around the world, their manure has special value in the Guanacaste mountain range in Costa Rica. In these mountains, the survival of the rare, endemic and endangered Jícaro Danto trees (Parmentiera valerii) depends on tapirs, so much so that the tree has evolved to entice them, growing sweet, cucumber-shaped fruits called “jícaro” or “cacho” on its trunks – a real treat for tapirs.

    Defying physics

    Tapirs defy physics, using their anatomy in unimaginable ways to reach the best fruits of the jícaro. After locating the fruits thanks to their keen sense of smell, the tapirs stand up, supporting more than 285 kilos on their two hind legs, to reach the tree trunk with their front hooves and use their prehensile snout to grab the precious jícaro.

    The tapir is the only herbivore capable of breaking the hard shell of the fruit and reaching the soft core, where small heart-shaped seeds await to be ingested. This reward not only provides energy and nutrients to the tapirs, but also allows these little hearts to be processed and delivered miles away from the parent tree. By being ingested by the tapirs, the chances of the seeds germinating and growing are increased. In other words, the tapirs are literally spreading love!

    • Lovely symbiosis in danger

    Unfortunately, this “lovely symbiosis” is in danger; both tapirs and jícaros are listed as endangered species with declining populations on the IUCN Red List. We need to protect tapirs to save the Jícaro Danto, at the same time we need to restore Jícaro Danto populations to save tapirs throughout the Cordillera de Guanacaste.

    In wildlife conservation, the only way to ensure long-term success is by strengthening a symbiosis we call collaboration. That’s why Tapir Valley collaborates with local and international partners to protect, restore and spread this magical, endangered symbiosis.

    The good news is that love for tapirs and jícaros is in the air. Communities, scientists and conservationists are working together to protect biodiversity in a land between volcanoes in northern Costa Rica. There is hope for tropical forests!

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    Source Esteban Brenes
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    What the Monteverde Reserve in Costa Rica Can Teach the World
    Next article
    Migrant Flow Through the Darien Strait Falls by 95% So Far in 2025, Marking a “Historic” Drop

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Migrant Flow Through the Darien Strait Falls by 95% So Far in 2025, Marking a “Historic” Drop

    The flow of irregular migrants entering through the dangerous Darien jungle, the natural border between Panama and Colombia, marked...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »