The “Stay in STEM” Program Is Carried Out In Costa Rica

Intel Costa Rica shares guide with public and private universities to promote careers free of harassment and discrimination The program consists of 5 steps and tools to raise awareness and make visible the gender perspective, strengthen the insertion and retention of women in STEM areas, promoting gender equity. The document includes a basic guide to good practices; Universities will choose which ones and how to implement them.

A productive alliance

Intel established an alliance with the National University (UNA), the National Technical University (UTN), the Latin American University of Science and Technology (ULACIT) and the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (ITCR) to promote the implementation of the Stay in STEM program ( SIS), which seeks technical careers free of harassment and discrimination, as a way to increase the participation of women in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The program was announced at an event led by Intel, with the participation of representatives from universities, within the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is commemorated on November 25.

Applying technology for good

“Changing the future by applying technology for good is not something we can do alone. That is why at Intel we create alliances with our clients, partners, universities and governments to address the digital divide, the gender gap and expand access to the skills necessary for current and future careers in STEM areas,” said Adriana Díaz. , director of public relations and corporate responsibility at Intel Costa Rica

Stay in STEM

The SIS program consists of 5 steps and tools to address the alliance and joint work between Intel and universities, this thanks to the passion and experience of our collaborators that enables efforts of this type thanks to the investment of their time in volunteering based onskills. The objective is to raise awareness and make visible the gender perspective, as well as strengthen the insertion and retention of women in STEM areas.

The document constitutes a basic guide of good practices for the management of gender equality and the attraction and maintenance of women to STEM careers in universities, as well as the education and alliance of all people involved in the different areas of the educational process. As a guide, universities will choose which practices they implement and how they do it. The steps of the program are summarized below:

Identification and measurement

Have records and data linked to gender equality, insertion and retention of women in STEM areas in universities to determine the scope of their impact.

Awareness and training

That the teaching and administrative staff of the linked schools have sensitivity and basic tools to manage academic processes with greater equality.

Generation of good practices

Present to universities options for good practices that they can implement in various areas of their management for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Complaint and listening mechanisms

Provide good practices for the identification and attention to situations of discrimination/violence/sexism.

Reporting

Have inputs to create the success story of the strategy implemented by the university.

These steps are accompanied by a series of tools and actions that can be implemented by each academic center. Although the objective of attracting and retaining women to STEM areas is more directly linked to female students, for Intel it is essential to create safe, transparent spaces with a gender perspective for them, therefore, working within universities It’s elementary.

A great challenge

According to UNESCO, globally, women represent only 35% of those pursuing higher education in STEM areas. “Today’s greatest challenges require a shared commitment to a meaningful plan and measures to advance inclusion and social equity. Through our RISE strategy and 2030 goals, we strive to create a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable future, enabled through our technology, as well as the experience and passion of our collaborators,” Díaz added. Intel invites other public and private universities to join this initiative and be part of the search for solutions to increase the participation of women in STEM areas.