    Updated:

    The Spanish Cultural Center’s “Spectator Dialogues” Project Provides Theater Tools for Teenagers in Costa Rica

    Developing a deeper understanding of the elements that make up a theatrical work

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Spanish Cultural Center will provide theater tools to teenagers with the “Spectator Dialogues” project. This is a theater appreciation workshop that seeks to deepen the knowledge and understanding of theater, both from a historical, aesthetic, and practical perspective, developing a deeper understanding of the elements that make up a theatrical work (script, direction, acting, set design, etc.) and fostering the ability to analyze and evaluate a performance.

    The workshop is led by Javier Monge, a Costa Rican actor with over 20 years of artistic career. He has specialized in theater improvisation, becoming a leading figure in the technique throughout Latin America.

    Registration closes on June 30th, and you can register at the following link:

    https://forms.gle/hYEE2PTzcMPocsuG7

    The dates of the sessions are as follows:

    Tuesday, July 8th and Tuesday, July 15th from 2 to 4 pm in the courtyard of the Spanish Cultural Center.

    Social media:

    https://www.instagram.com/cce_costarica/https://www.facebook.com/CCECostaRica/

    SourceElizabeth Marie Lang Oreamuno
    ViaWILMER USECHE
