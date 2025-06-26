On the evening of Tuesday, June 17, the Spanish Cultural Center in Costa Rica successfully inaugurated the Virtual Museum of Spanish Emigration in Costa Rica at the National Theater. With a packed house, we were attended by our director, Ricardo Ramón Jarne, the Ambassador of Spain to Costa Rica, Eva Martínez Sánchez, and the Minister of Culture and Youth, Jorge Rodríguez Vives.

The project is a production of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), the Embassy of Spain in Costa Rica, the Spanish Cultural Center in Costa Rica, Casa España, the Council of Spanish Residents in Costa Rica (CRE), Casal de Catalunya, and Lar Galego.

This museum is a digital initiative of the Spanish Cultural Center dedicated to preserving and disseminating the historical memory of Spaniards who emigrated to Costa Rica, highlighting their contributions to the country’s development. The project seeks to give a face and voice to the people who emigrated from Spain to Costa Rica, exploring their life stories and the valuable contributions they made to the country’s development, thus intertwining the destinies of both nations.

The museum is available online for free and can be explored from any device. It is a valuable educational and cultural tool for those who wish to learn more about the shared history between Spain and Costa Rica.

Additionally, as our director mentioned, any person or family with a history of Spanish emigration in Costa Rica can send us the corresponding materials to display in our space. This is the first virtual museum of Spanish emigration in the Central American region, and as was evident last night, the captivating audience warmly and with great emotion received the creation of this virtual space.

At the event, director Ricardo Ramón Jarne received a tribute from the Ministry of Culture and Youth for his excellent work in support of Costa Rican culture.

To access the Virtual Museum of Spanish Emigration in Costa Rica, visit this link:

For more museum information:

[email protected]

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/cce_costarica

https://www.facebook.com/CCECostaRica

