    The Spanish Cultural Center in Costa Rica will host a Powerful Discussion on the British miniseries “Adolescence”

    Praised worldwide for its approach to controversial topics

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    The Spanish Cultural Center will host a powerful discussion on the British miniseries “Adolescence” on Thursday, May 22. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in our courtyard. The Netflix miniseries, created by authors Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, has become a mass phenomenon.

    The digital streaming show has been praised worldwide for its approach to topics such as hatred, youth identity crises, toxic and misogynistic influences, and the violence to which teenagers are exposed on social media.

    We will analyze the impact of this production from different perspectives

    We will feature a distinguished panel comprised of psychoanalyst and writer Etty Kaufmann, Óscar Valverde, director of the Paniamor Foundation, psychologist, professor, and researcher at the University of Costa Rica Andrea Molina, and Representative Jonathan Acuña, a member of the Youth, Childhood, and Adolescence Commission of the Legislative Assembly.

    “Adolescence” has achieved record numbers. It has positioned itself as the first streaming series to lead television ratings in the United Kingdom and accumulated 66.3 million views in its first two weeks. The story tells of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate. His family, his therapist, and the detective in charge wonder what really happened. Information about the “Adolescence” Discussion

    For more information about the discussion, visit:

    https://ccecr.org/evento/foro-adolescencia/

    • Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFxl7FFv6lM

