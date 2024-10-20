When we have color in life, it means that abundance surrounds us, so you can imagine that Costa Rica has a very colorful canton.

When we observe all the colors together, we can see life from a more positive perspective and speaking of colors, we want to emphasize specifically those of Sarchi, which go hand in hand with culture, biodiversity and an authentic climatic temperature.

READ MORE

Sarchí, is a canton located in the province of Alajuela, known for its rich culture, craft tradition: its colorful carts and its stunning natural beauty.

It is a picturesque place, which is part of the Central Valley region or rather the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), which extends from San Ramon to Paraiso de Cartago and covers part of the provinces of San Jose, Heredia and Cartago.

The canton is a popular tourist destination, where visitors can enjoy outdoor activities and explore the local culture.

Tradition in Sarchí

One of the highlights of Sarchí is its tradition in the manufacture of wooden carts, which dates back to the late nineteenth century.

The carts, originally used to transport coffee and other agricultural products, have become a cultural icon. Local artisans have perfected their technique over the years, and today, Sarchí’s carts are recognized not only in Costa Rica but also internationally. Their colorful design and elaborate artistic details reflect the country’s cultural identity and history.

We talked with the Costa Rican geographer and writer, José Rivas, who pointed out that “since Costa Rica had a population when it was a province of the Captaincy General of Guatemala, the cart was the most accessible form of communication in the days. He recalls that, at one time, the roads were made of dirt and rough stone, so it was difficult to access, and that is why the carts became a symbol of national folklore. Today, its inhabitants make and paint them”.

The canton has an amusement park and the church of Sarchí, an attractive neoclassical-style construction.

Wooden handicrafts

In addition to the carts, Sarchí is home to a variety of workshops where other wooden items are produced, such as furniture, toys and decorations.

The artisans of the area are known for their skill and creativity, using traditional techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation. This has allowed Sarchí to become an important center for artisan tourism, attracting visitors looking to experience the manufacturing process up close and acquire unique pieces.

Unparalleled natural beauty

The canton is also known for its natural beauty. Sarchí is surrounded by mountains, valleys, and coffee plantations, offering opportunities for ecotourism and outdoor activities such as hiking and horseback riding.

Among its nearby natural attractions, the Juan Castro Blanco National Park, which protects a rich biodiversity and offers breathtaking panoramic views, is a part of the park that communicates with Zarcero and is close to El Toro Waterfalls.

Regarding the climatic aspect, Rivas explained that the behavior of the elements of the climate in the canton is determined by a climatic regime of both the Pacific and Caribbean, which has territory on both sides of the slopes, “thus, the temperatures have an average of 19 degrees to 22 degrees, in general, the average is about 25 degrees Celsius per location that has the canton. Because of the currents that run through the famous El Desengaño pass, which is between the tectonic depression of the Central Valley and the Poás volcano”.

It is important to highlight that, the populated centers or localities that compose the canton maintain a cool temperature, in the rainiest months which are September and October, the precipitation ranges from 540 to 532 millimeters, while the driest periods, between February and March range from 8.3 and 10.5 millimeters, according to data from the National Meteorological Institute, provided by the Costa Rican geographer.

Sarchí has a cool climate due to its altitude, it also experiences sunny and pleasant days. Rainfall is more frequent at certain times of the year, but it is not constant.

Festivities

Culturally, Sarchí celebrates various festivities throughout the year, where you can appreciate typical dances, music, and local cuisine. The Flower and Coffee Fair, held annually, is one of the most important events, where the agricultural and handicraft traditions of the region are exhibited.

Sarchí is a canton that encapsulates the essence of Costa Rican culture through its rich artisan tradition, natural beauty, and vibrant community life. As tourism continues to grow, Sarchí remains a fascinating destination that invites visitors to explore its cultural heritage and enjoy its breathtaking scenery.

Myths and realities of Sarchí

Although it is said that Sarchí is only a tourist place… its community is known as a very active one, with a rich local culture and traditions that go beyond tourism.

Although people express that “the carts are only decorative”, although the carts are beautiful and are used as decoration, they also have a deep cultural meaning and were historically used to transport coffee and other products.

Is Sarchí famous for its craftsmanship? The manufacture of carts and other wooden products is an integral part of Sarchí’s economy and cultural identity.

Is it a place with rich biodiversity? The region has a variety of ecosystems, which makes it an ideal place for nature lovers and hikers.

Another reality of Sarchí is that its community is welcoming and friendly. The inhabitants of Sarchí are known for their hospitality and willingness to share their culture and traditions with visitors.

Undoubtedly, the myths and realities reflect a mixture of common perceptions about Sarchí and its true essence, which is to be a completely magical place.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR