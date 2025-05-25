More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    The Rise of Knitting, Embroidery, and Pottery as a Path to Wellness

    Between mindfulness and nostalgia, crafts are reemerging as an antidote to modern life

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In a hyper-digitalized world, where screens dominate work, social, and personal lives, more and more people are turning their attention to activities that feel simpler, slower, and more real: knitting, embroidery, pottery, and hand-painting. Far from being forgotten crafts, these practices are making a strong comeback, especially among young adults, as a way to reconnect with the body, mind, and personal or family history.

    No coincidence

    This return to manual work is no coincidence. We live in an era where the immediate, the automated, and the virtual often leave us feeling disconnected. In contrast, crafts offer a complete sensory experience: texture, color, rhythm, patience. Knitting or molding clay forces us to slow down and focus on the present moment. And that’s where mindfulness comes in, that practice of full attention that seeks to anchor the mind in the here and now. For many, creating with one’s hands has become an accessible form of active meditation.

    Nostalgic component

    In addition, there’s the nostalgic component. Knitting again like grandma did, embroidering napkins like at mom’s house, or reviving traditional techniques with threads, needles, and looms generates a sense of emotional continuity. On social media, there’s no shortage of accounts that blend retro aesthetics with messages of self-care and creativity: making something beautiful with one’s hands isn’t just art, it’s emotional resilience.

    Ceramics

    Ceramics is also experiencing a boom, with workshops full of people looking to the wheel as a way to disconnect from stress. Clay, with its unpredictability and need for patience, becomes a teacher of life. “The process is therapeutic,” many say. It’s no wonder that in the midst of the intangible era, people want to get their hands dirty to remember they exist.

    These trends, which combine elements of wellness, sustainability, and self-expression, also speak to the desire to produce less digital waste and more physical objects with emotional value. In a context of climate crisis and tech fatigue, making something with your own hands feels like an act of affirmation.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMaite Ruiz
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    How Much Does the New 50-Centimeter Costa Rican Collector Coin Featuring a Hawksbill Turtle Cost and Where Can I Get It?
    Next article
    Real Stories Show the Impact of Knowing Genetic Truth in Costa Rica

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Real Stories Show the Impact of Knowing Genetic Truth in Costa Rica

    DNA testing has become a key tool for resolving family doubts, confirming ties, and making important decisions. Every result...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »