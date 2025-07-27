More
    Search
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN
    Updated:

    The Privilege and Responsibility of Being a Father or Mother in Costa Rica

    We need to understand the responsibility that this unique fact implies

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    On my way home, I came across a simple phrase stuck on a car bumper, but it left a deep impression on my thoughts. Few phrases so clearly summarize the vast difference between conceiving and raising children: “Anyone can be a father or mother, but it takes something special to be a father or mother”.

    We live in fast-paced, complex, and often challenging times. Amid the daily hustle and bustle, we sometimes forget that the most important role we can play doesn’t require a college degree or a set schedule: being a father or mother, in the most committed and loving sense of the word.

    No small task

    Because raising a son or daughter with a positive character is no small task. The future of nations rests, no more and no less, in the hands of fathers and mothers. What we sow at home today—in values, boundaries, affection, presence, and example—will be the world our children will build tomorrow. Their vision of the future will depend, to a large extent, on how they see us act, how we respond to adversity, how we treat others, and how we educate them every day, tirelessly.

    Being a father or mother is not just an emotional role

    It’s also a leadership position. And like all leadership, it entails enormous responsibility. The family structure grants parents a power that can make a difference: the power to influence for the better, to teach with firmness and tenderness, to inspire by example. It’s about convincing children that it’s worthwhile to strive, to be honest, to respect others, and to commit to a life of purpose.

    But there is also another path: that of indifference, of letting go of the helm and letting children face an increasingly hostile and negative world alone, without a compass, without anchors, without a safety net. And that, unfortunately, is a path too often taken by default.

    The phrase on that bumper not only struck me as moving; It seemed to me like an urgent call to reflect. Because being a father or mother, when undertaken consciously, is an act of love and courage that transforms lives. And perhaps, deep down, it’s also what transforms the world.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceRocio Solis
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Nicoya in Costa Rica Inaugurates a New Park at the Annexation Monument Commemorating 201 Years of the Historical Decision

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    Nicoya in Costa Rica Inaugurates a New Park at the Annexation Monument Commemorating 201 Years of the Historical Decision

    The Municipality of Nicoya celebrated the inauguration of the new park at the Annexation Monument this past Sunday, a...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »