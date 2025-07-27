On my way home, I came across a simple phrase stuck on a car bumper, but it left a deep impression on my thoughts. Few phrases so clearly summarize the vast difference between conceiving and raising children: “Anyone can be a father or mother, but it takes something special to be a father or mother”.

We live in fast-paced, complex, and often challenging times. Amid the daily hustle and bustle, we sometimes forget that the most important role we can play doesn’t require a college degree or a set schedule: being a father or mother, in the most committed and loving sense of the word.

No small task

Because raising a son or daughter with a positive character is no small task. The future of nations rests, no more and no less, in the hands of fathers and mothers. What we sow at home today—in values, boundaries, affection, presence, and example—will be the world our children will build tomorrow. Their vision of the future will depend, to a large extent, on how they see us act, how we respond to adversity, how we treat others, and how we educate them every day, tirelessly.

Being a father or mother is not just an emotional role

It’s also a leadership position. And like all leadership, it entails enormous responsibility. The family structure grants parents a power that can make a difference: the power to influence for the better, to teach with firmness and tenderness, to inspire by example. It’s about convincing children that it’s worthwhile to strive, to be honest, to respect others, and to commit to a life of purpose.

But there is also another path: that of indifference, of letting go of the helm and letting children face an increasingly hostile and negative world alone, without a compass, without anchors, without a safety net. And that, unfortunately, is a path too often taken by default.

The phrase on that bumper not only struck me as moving; It seemed to me like an urgent call to reflect. Because being a father or mother, when undertaken consciously, is an act of love and courage that transforms lives. And perhaps, deep down, it’s also what transforms the world.

