“The Play ‘Dear Evan’, a Deep and Moving Vision of Mental Health”: Silvia Baltodano

Today premieres “Dear Evan,” an inspiring and disruptive Broadway musical that tells the story of a high school student with social anxiety.Silvia Baltodano, a prominent national actress, takes on the challenge of co-directing the production, which she describes as spectacular on a visual, talent and musical level.Baltodano has been a judge on Dancing with the Stars Costa Rica and a teacher on Tu Cara Me Suena, among other projects.

“It has been very gratifying to learn and see how all the parts are coming together. On a personal level, assuming co-direction has been a challenge and, the truth is, I have suffered a lot from imposter syndrome, always doubting myself and my decisions, my tastes. Fortunately, the work we have done together with Adrián Castro, who has a lot of experience directing musicals, has been a great school for me,” Castro said.

The story focuses on Evan, who after a classmate dies by suicide, becomes involved in a series of events that lead him to fake their friendship and become a form of comfort for his parents.

“We have had very deep training, training and awareness processes. We work with the Ministry of Health because this work, in addition to being visually spectacular and having beautiful and complex music at an acting level, also touches on very relevant topics such as mental health, especially in youth populations,” he commented.

This process has been eye-opening for Baltodano, not only on an artistic and professional level, but also in the awareness he has developed about mental health.

“I have understood that I am not strange, that I am not the only one who feels this, that I am not alone. These thoughts are normal and I can seek help if I feel this way. Additionally, I have learned how to offer help to someone who may need it, know what to say, how to be empathetic, and how to develop other communication skills that could make a difference in someone’s life. I think all people should know this because it is a social responsibility,” he commented.

“It is a work that will touch the deepest fibers of the hearts and souls of the viewer in a way that is indescribable, it tells in a super complete and dynamic way what we human beings go through, we have all had those moments that we are going to live,” he said.

The production is carried out by the Teatro Auditorio Nacional with the artistic production of Luciérnaga Producciones, responsible for productions such as West Side Story (2015), Chicago (2017 and 2018), Monsters: The Musical Comedy (2019), and Jesus Christ Superstar (2023). .

The music is performed live by an ensemble of eight musicians led by Marina Pavliuchkov, along with sound design by Daniel Alarcón Villamizar.Evan Hansen will be played by Fabián Soto, who returns after studying musical theater in the United Kingdom.

Take note:

When: From August 8 to 18

Tickets at: boleteria.museocr.org Prices From: ¢15 thousand to ¢30 thousand.

