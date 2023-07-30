The Planet Has Gone From Global Warming To Global Boiling

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), has warned that “the era of global boiling has begun”, a stage more serious than the contamination itself.

In the middle of a speech before the press in the United States, Guterres lamented the little climate action in the world, which is driving us to reach the highest temperatures on the planet.

Boiling, no longer heating

According to the executive, it is not necessary to wait until the end of the year to know that July 2023 will be one of the hottest months in history.”Climate change is here. It’s frightening. And this is only the beginning. The era of global warming is over, now is the time for the era of global boiling,” he added.

Guterres points out that, within such a context, the only surprise is the speed of change. “For scientists, it is unequivocal: humans are responsible.””The consequences are clear and tragic: children swept away by monsoon rains, families fleeing the flames, workers fainting in the scorching heat,” he remarked.

In order to change this scenario, the Secretary General asked the leaders of the most developed countries to provide more money to deal with the problem. As he recalled, the Country Agreement committed the richest countries to provide 100 billion dollars a year to developing countries to mitigate the event, but it never happened.For this reason, he points out that it is necessary for the member countries of the G20 to set themselves new and ambitious goals to reduce their carbon emissions.

Faced with this catastrophic situation, the UN Secretary General repeated his incessant calls for radical and urgent action, lashing out once again against the fossil fuel sector: “The air is unbreathable, the heat is unbearable. And the levels of profits generated by fossil fuels and climate inaction are unacceptable.”

Joe Biden replied

The President of the United States came out in front of the data and responded to the speech.He pointed out that climate change is indeed a threat and that extreme heat, one of the effects of the phenomenon, is causing the country billions of dollars a year, with more than 100 million Americans being affected by such weather.Biden announced a new Heat Hazard Alert, clarifying that workers exposed to intense heat, such as those in construction and agriculture, are federally protected.

Experts point out that July will be the hottest month in the last 120,000 years

Scientists agree that the record heat is linked to the use of fossil fuels. The pollution produced by these fuels traps sunlight and acts as a greenhouse around the Earth, reinforcing extreme weather events.