The Phenomenon of Tourism in the Costa Rican Paradise

Costa Rica is a world-renowned tourist destination, thanks to its amazing natural wealth and the hospitality of its people. The country has coasts on the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, and its geographical position gives it the privilege of having the highest concentration of biodiversity in the world. A nation to be studied as the benchmark in Central America.

Here it is very common to hear the roars of howler monkeys, and also, with a bit of luck, to see a jaguar, a sloth, a manatee or the colorful toucans.In addition to all this natural beauty, Costa Rica has incredible tourist places that you have to know when visiting this beautiful Latin American country. We present some of the many that exist and that can satisfy the expectations of any type of traveler.

Poas Volcano

Here you will find one of the best excursions from San José, the capital, which takes you to the vicinity of the Poás Volcano, famous for the cloud forest that surrounds it and which gives it a totally surreal image, considered by many as a true natural wonder.

With more than 2,700 meters above sea level, it is one of the highest in the country, along with one of the largest and most amazing craters in the world. Its diameter is 365 meters, with a lake inside of an intense green color that captivates whoever looks at it.

The volcano is active, so you have to go with a guide and know when you can visit, what to do with a helmet, and where there are several safety shelters along the way. Quite an adventure.

Another characteristic of this area is that there are excursions that include visiting the La Paz Waterfall, as well as a visit to one of the Starbucks coffee farms, one of the largest and most productive in the region, which has a quality at the level of the best in the world.

North of the Nicoya Peninsula

The paradisiacal beaches of this area, bathed by the Pacific Ocean, are ideal for contemplating dreamy sunsets. The most beautiful and exclusive beaches are located here, such as Playa Pan de Azúcar, Playa Flamingo, Playa Grande, Playa Dantita, Playa Conchal, Playa Hermosa or Playa de Tamarindo.

It should be noted that Playa Grande is part of the Las Baulas National Marine Park, a place where you can witness the nesting and hatching process of the turtles of the same name. It is the largest species of sea turtles, making it a unique spectacle.

Puerto Viejo

The perfect place to end the trip in a relaxed way and enjoying the bohemian atmosphere that reigns on the beaches. As its name indicates, it is an old fishing village, where hundreds of Jamaicans arrived at the end of the 19th century to work on the construction of the railway that crossed the jungle.

This has made the area, and this town in particular, a place full of charm and very colorful cultural mixes. The way of life of that time is maintained to this day, adding a very interesting attraction for tourists, who are arriving in greater numbers.

For a deeper experience, it is advisable to stay in one of the wooden cabins that are located in the heart of the Congo Bongo EcoVillage Forest, within the Manzanillo area. A beautiful walk along the beach will take us to a sunken ship, an icon of this place, and photographed by thousands of people.But it is best to consider taking the trail from Puerto Viejo to Playa Cocles, to visit the Cahuita National Park, a place where sloths abound.

Costa Rica is an impressive country and it is doing more and more with what it has to continue attracting tourists from all over the world and sharing its life, history and beauty.