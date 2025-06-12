The first time I noticed the painted rocks winding along the road behind Villa Lirio, my curiosity was piqued. Who created this? What did it mean? Over time, the rocks transformed from a quiet mystery into a vivid landmark — a steadfast companion on my daily walks, lifting my spirits like a familiar friend.

One such walk led to a chance encounter with a man named Byron. Quiet and grounded, his presence was steady and unshakable. He lived on the street just across from the rock mural and in talking with him, I discovered he was the artist behind them. Ever curious, I asked what had inspired him?

It started with his niece, Banyeli. One day he noticed her absorbed in a sketchbook, brushing swaths of color onto paper with a focus that defied her young age. Then came a conversation with his other niece, Bryhanna — a simple talk, reminiscing how their neighborhood road had evolved over the years, evolving from a dusty, bare stretch of earth into a paved and rugged road, winding through their community.

Banyeli struggled in ways the world didn’t always make room for. Learning didn’t come easily, and sometimes that struggle dimmed her spark. For Byron, his love for her was a fierce, glowing thing that made him want to light up the world around her. From the innocent creativity in Banyeli’s paintings and the nostalgia in Bryhanna’s voice, a vision bloomed. The road had been gray for far too long. Lifeless stones lined its edges, waiting to be transformed. He would paint them, and with his touch he’d replace dullness with color, infusing the outdoors with sentiments from within.

He first brought the idea to his father, who offered a mix of encouragement and doubt. His father listened, unsure, yet handed Byron a wire brush — special and worn with age. This quiet gesture was his blessing. With that brush, Byron began to scrub the years away, rock by rock. Each stone was cleaned by hand, the preparation was sacred, an act of devotion.

As the project grew in scope and spirit, it drew a mixed chorus — some cheered, others scoffed. Construction workers donated supplies; tourists paused for photos and left donations. Friends like Yolanda and Helena pitched in, helping Byron’s vision take shape. Even schoolchildren, catching the spark, offered eager hands. It became a movement.

But not everyone supported Byron. Jealous and restless, one bitter neighbor couldn’t bear the thought of being left out — or worse, outshined. With tears fit for an ovation, she spun a story of her own authorship, telling passersby this brilliant idea was hers; did they want to contribute to her genius with their compliments and money?

A delusional neighbor notwithstanding, the project pressed on. It began as a simple idea, but under the steady hands and open heart of a man who loved his family and longed to brighten his neighborhood, the rock wall took shape—growing stone by stone into a cherished piece of public art. Byron’s story is for anyone walking down a street and willing to see things not just as they are…but as they can be. Sometimes, all it takes is a little color — and a lot of love — to turn a forgotten path into something unforgettable.

The original article was published by Vida Pacífica magazine.

About Anne-Marie Mascaro

Anne-Marie Mascaro is a freelance writer for newspapers, magazines, and the web. She is the founder of Monkeyfriendly.com, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit connecting people inside and outside of the sciences to collaborate on wildlife projects. In May 2025, Monkeyfriendly started a wildlife education initiative for children in grades 4-6 at Escuela Manuel Antonio. It is lead locally in collaboration with Manuel Antonio National Park, Evergreen Tours Costa Rica, Amigos de la Cultura-Quepos and Planting Tree Foundation.

