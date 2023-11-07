More
    ‘The Nutcracker’ Will Arrive At The Melico Salazar And Tickets Are Now On Sale

    The work is based on the classic The Nutcracker and The Mouse King by E. Hoffmann

    By TCRN STAFF
    18
    0

    The Nutcracker will take the stage at the Melico Salazar theater from December 1 to 10 and tickets go on sale starting this Friday, October 27.Young national dancers and guests from abroad, in addition to more than 150 boys and girls from all over the country, come together for this traditional show of the dates before Christmas.

    The play is based on the classic The Nutcracker and The Mouse King by E. Hoffmann.This story takes place at the city mayor’s Christmas party: Clara’s strange new toy, a Nutcracker, comes to life, defeats the Mouse King in a tough battle and takes the young woman to travel the world.

    Ticket prices and schedules:

    Tickets will go on sale through the eticket.cr site over the next week as follows:

     27 and 28 with American Express cards

    29 and 30 for BAC Credomatic cardholders

    31 all cards

    Prices are as follows:

    Center rear window: ¢42,000 and ¢39,000 (unit value in family package *)

    Side window and first floor boxes: ¢36,600 and ¢34,600*

    Second floor balcony ¢36,600 and ¢34,600*

    Second floor boxes: ¢27,200 and ¢25,700*

    Third floor balcony: ¢24,600 and ¢22,600*

    Third floor boxes: ¢19,500 and ¢17,700*

    Gallery: ¢18,200

    Family visits

     “In order to continue promoting family visits to the theater, ‘family packages’ have been provided with a special discount for groups of 4 or more people.  Here you will save up to ¢12,000 on the purchase depending on the location chosen,” the production reported.This season will premiere with the performance on Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

     The rest of the functions will have the following schedule:

    Thursday 7th and Friday 8th: 8 p.m.

    Saturdays 2 and 9: 3 p.m.  and 8 p.m.

    Sundays 3 and 10: 12 noon and 5pm.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
