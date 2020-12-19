The National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica will commemorate its 80th anniversary this Friday, December 18th, with the performance of one of the most important and well-known works of music: Symphony No. 9 by the German composer Ludwig van Beethoven.

Coral, as the piece is also known, was recorded on November 27th on the stage, the “lunette” and the seats of the Melico Salazar Popular Theater. This was done with the participation of the National Symphonic Choir, the guest soloists Sofía Corrales (soprano – Costa Rica), Belem Rodríguez (mezzo-soprano-Mexico), Aquiles Machado (tenor-Venezuela) and Andrés Cascante (baritone – Costa Rica). All of them all under the baton of Principal Director Carl St. Clair. Performance also commemorates Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, one of the Orchestra’s goals for 2020.

“The musicians and I have chosen only one work for this concert: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. The message that this great work brings us is that all humanity needs to become brothers. The meaning of these words has never been as important as it is today. On behalf of all the members of the National Symphony Orchestra, we deeply thank you for supporting us during the last 80 years as a Costa Rican musical treasure”, commented St. Clair

Where to enjoy the concert?

This virtual concert will premiere on Friday, December 18th, starting at 7:30 p.m. in:

https://www.youtube.com/OSNCostaRica

https://www.facebook.com/orquestasinfonicanacionaldecostarica

https://www.instagram.com/sinfonicanacionalcr/

https://www.facebook.com/mcj.cr

Lyrical Gala

In addition, next Wednesday, December 23rd, a lyrical gala produced by the Compañía Lírica will premiere at 7:30 p.m. This presentation will feature the Orchestra, the National Symphonic Choir and nine lyrical singers of different nationalities, as well as a musical program with arias by Mozart, Verdi, Donizetti, Puccini and Bizet.