Yesterday, Envision Festival, the music festival world’s beacon of environmentalism and wellness debuted the complete 2020 music lineup for the 10th anniversary of the now 7-day experience, which is held between February 17th and February 24th in the natural splendor of the Costa Rican jungle along the majestic Pacific shoreline.

With more than 50 music acts on the lineup, the announcement continues a tradition showcasing the finest electronic music in the world on the same 3 stages as the top homegrown electronic producers in Costa Rica. Accompanied by genre-defying talent from all over Latin America and an extended event that now includes a full 7-days at the festival, those who participate are able to revel in almost twice the depth of experience as in prior years.

There is a whole lot more music to enjoy, too. In the celebration of big live instrumental acts, heavy-hitting bass acts and steamy seductive house, Envision delivers music from the Sol, Luna and Lapa stages. Each is designed to suit a distinct personality, flair, and style of music. Then, they are each assembled entirely with nearby bits procured directly from the jungle.

Following a previous announcement of Rufus Du Sol, Tipper, CloZee, Nahko, and Medicine for the People, Envision Festival’s most anticipated talent are slated to be joined by more of the top shelf music acts locals and international travelers have come to expect over the last decade in Costa Rica.

International virtuosos like Be Svendsen, Manfly, Goldcap, Monolink, YokoO, and more descend onto the festival as if from the Mount Olympus of house music. Celebrity weird enthusiasts are also expected to turn heads.

For instance, Antennae plans to show up with a hearty medicine set. Underground bass staple Stylust will cook up hip-hop-infused breaks with a hefty serving of head-scratching hooks. Govinda and Soohan are also showing up to catapult the bass experience at the festival into the upper stratosphere.

Amazing performances will keep public’s eyes very astonished

Then, back for his 10th sunrise set at the festival is the legendary Random Rab. Rounding out the toplines, enrapturing vibe conductors like AtyYa, Lazy Syrup Orchestra, Dragonfly, Dirtwire, and Emancipator will channel atmospheric bliss, while fresh off Griz’s Ride Waves Tour the Funk Hunters will be cooking up new music as well as the same sunny salacious grooves that led to their meteoric rise in the United States.

Latin American Showcase

The 10th Anniversary Edition of Envision’s Latin American Showcase is set to feature cultural icons and breakout acts from Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Chile. From Costa Rica, legends like Sonámbulo and Un Rojo will grace the stage, in addition to emerging names like Melissa O, Faceblind, Oneiro, and Bunny Wabbit, who are all back representing the brightest stars from top nightlife venues of the country.

Also topping the Latin bill, the sitar rocking champions Santos y Zurdo bring a truly exceptional flare. Plus, monster Latin talent Matanza is returning with a DJ set serving up his own signature brand of minimal funk, while Chancha Via Circuito is back tapping into folk-inspired instrumentals with rhythms rooted in cultures of Peru, Mexico and Columbia. For those who like it with spiced like the city, the Venezuelan sorcerer of sizzle Eduardo Castillo and Argentinian maestro of sexy soul El Papachango are both arriving to introduce fresh, fun and incredibly unique sounds all the way from Los Angeles.

Of the cavalcade of phenomenal Latin Music on the bill at Envision 2020, the festival’s Latin Music Curator, Luigi Jimenez said: “Each year, we go to great lengths to celebrate the truly remarkable talents among music producers and bands from Latin America. These artists were all selected for the ways they are familiar, while also managing to deliver something totally new. They are also the foremost trendsetters in Latin Music today, so we are proud to show Costa Rica and the world what they can do when they join us for Envision Festival 2020”.

Spectacular lightshows are key part of the Envision festivals

In all previous announcements for the 2020 event, ticket allotments have sold quicker as anticipation builds for the 10th anniversary of Costa Rica’s original jungle event. If the pace is any indication, the festival will likely achieve its earliest sell out to date.

Currently, General Admission 4-day tickets are US$ 349 USD with the option to purchase the full 7-Day Envision experience for only US$ 300 more. Camping can be tackled with ease simply by purchasing the new Ready-Set-Camp package starting at US$ 350, which includes everything you need to camp comfortably- from shaded communal spaces to ALL NEW tents, which are all setup prior to your arrival.

Those with an appetite for the finer things can also book exclusive VIP packages, with options to reserve coveted jungle accommodations like bamboo tree-houses and bungalows for some additional comfort during their stay at the festival. Sound like jungle bliss? Here’s the best part. By choosing to go with the full 7-Day experience, those first 3 nights are included at NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE.

Ticket Prices are as follows*:

VIP 4-day: US$ 699

VIP 7-day: US$ 999

GA 4-day: US$ 349

GA 7-day: US$ 649

*Plus taxes and fees

RSVP on the Envision 2020 Facebook Event Page and sign up for the newsletter to stay in the loop with Envision Festival announcements, along with news, updates and much more!