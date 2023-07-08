The Most Important Wellness Summit in Latin America Will Be Held in Costa Rica

The Costa Rica Wellness Summit event will take place this coming September 22nd and 23rd, 2023, at the Convention Center, organized for the third time. This event seeks to highlight the positioning of the country in the wellness industry, both for the domestic and international markets, taking as reference two main avenues: Organizational Wellness and Wellness Tourism and projecting itself to all activities in the country progressively.

With the mantra “Somos Bienestar, Somos PuraVida”, and the social commitment to generate wellness spaces both in organizations and in the productive sector and the community, this important initiative is supported by ICT, CINDE, Wellness Costa Rica and Centro of Conventions, and also has the endorsement of the Esencial Costa Rica brand. With the sponsorship of Tribeca, Ecowellness& Travel, Global Therapy Costa Rica, Lecanto and other organizations that are constantly added.

Intersectoral involvement

“Given a post-Covid-19 panorama with consequences for the health and quality of life of all sectors, this Well-being summit has created an ecosystem of participation and multisectoral synergy with an approach from various angles, such as tourism, business, social, productive, public and private, with a proposal aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, proposed by the United Nations Organization for 2030. The Costa Rica Wellness Summit has an agenda that will touch on issues of intersectoral involvement such as: Sustainable Food Systems, Development and Social Awareness with an Environmental Approach, Bioculturality, Purpose and Organizational Happiness, Mental Well-being and Emotional Health, as well as Linking and Chaining, Innovation in the tourist product, among many others”, according to the organizing committee, made up of renowned specialists in the field.

Very relevant issues

Alfredo Echeverría Mejia (Director of the World Institute for Sustainable Gastronomy), Allan Castro Godoy (ADN Wellness and ADN Care) Co-organizers of the event and event managers share that “thanks to a range of national and foreign speakers, relevant issues will be addressed in Organizational Wellness and Wellness Tourism such as: mindfulness interventions, conscious capitalism, neuroleadership and resilience, giving priority to the cutting-edge technological axis and other technologies and trends such as Artificial Intelligence applied to well-being.

Laura BarrantesRequeno (Eco Wellness & Travel Costa), strategic ally and advisor to the event in Wellness Tourism, told us that issues related to regenerative health, Blue Zones, personal health and conscious self-care, as well as sustainable innovative gastronomy, among others.

The organizers of the event wish to highlight the great contributions of value that the event represents, such as the exchange of knowledge and experiences, the presentation of success stories and the possibility of professional relations among the attendees. Within the target audience are key players, the hotel, restaurant, tourism, companies of various categories, corporate, Free Zone, as well as Chambers, Associations and Municipalities, without leaving out Independent Professionals who seek the growth of the wellness industry.

Great learning and business opportunities

In order to highlight the attributes that have historically been related to Costa Rica, and now supported on a solid platform of dynamic interrelationship with essential actors from the public and private sectors, the attendee will find great learning and business opportunities.Costa Rica Wellness Summit, is presented by WIGS, World Institute for Sustainable Gastronomy, ADN Care and ADN Wellness.

Tickets available and special attention to groups at www.wellnesssummitcr.org