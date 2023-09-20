More
    The Message that the US Sent to Costa Rica For Its Independence Day

    The head of North American diplomacy signed the communication highlighting characteristics of Costa Rica and its important ties with the United States

    “On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate Costa Rica on the 202nd celebration of its Independence Day.”This is how the official message that the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, sent to the country this September 15 begins.

     The head of North American diplomacy signed the communication highlighting characteristics of Costa Rica and its importance in ties with the United States. “The partnership between Costa Rica and the United States is based on our shared commitments to democracy, economic prosperity; environmental conservation, human rights and security,” he noted.

    Costa Rica’s leadership in the region

     “On this special day, we appreciate Costa Rica’s leadership in the region and our collaboration to fight transnational crime and promote humane management of migration,” he added.

    More expectations from the United States

     The United States message also made allusions to the economy and cooperation. “We look forward to greater collaboration to diversify hemispheric supply chains and other shared priorities,” they describe.

     To this they add the hope of replicating the democratic model

     “Costa Rica’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and sustain prosperity for all its citizens serve as an inspiration in the region and in the United States,” he signed.

     “In the spirit of this friendship, the people of the United States wish a happy Independence Day to Costa Ricans around the world,” Blinken closed his message.

