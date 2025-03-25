The Joaquín García Monge Cultural Center in Desamparados will have a new face.

The well-known Cultural Center, one of the oldest in Costa Rica, is being restored to continue shining as a pioneer in Desamparados, San José.

The Joaquín García Monge Cultural Center, which is more than 180 years old, is being restored, which is great news for artists and ordinary citizens in Desamparados, San José.

Better known as the Casa de la Cultura, one of the oldest structures in Costa Rica, will have an improved structure, as well as its external paint, doors, and windows.

Also, damaged materials such as adobe wattle and daub will be replaced, that is to say, its historical essence will be maintained, but with better structures.

The remodeling work is supported by the Center for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage of the Central American country. It depends on the Municipality of Desamparados in coordination with the General Direction of Museums. This one provides the design and supervises the assembly of temporary exhibitions to maintain its quality.

The House of Culture was built in 1843 by Father Juan Rafael Reyes and has not always been a Cultural Center, it was previously a Boys School.

It opened its doors on January 20, 1988, after a joint struggle of the Ministry of Culture, the Desamparadeña Association for Culture and Social Assistance (ADECAS), and the Municipality of Desamparados.

Rafael Flores Madrigal, Coordinator of Management, Art and Culture in Desamparados, had admirable work within the Joaquín García Monge Cultural Center, we had the pleasure of talking to him and we learned that, after completing the necessary procedures for public procurement, since January and until the end of February, a specialized company is removing the wattle and daub and adobes in poor condition, which will be replaced to strengthen the structure of this historic building, and then proceed with the other remodeling works.

The electrical system of the Cultural Center will presumably be replaced by next year.

For those who do not know what Bahareque is, it is a system that uses interwoven wood, cane, or bamboo structures; once the structure is assembled, it is covered with a mixture of mud and straw. What distinguishes this construction technique is its flexibility and lightness, which makes it more resistant to earthquakes and adverse weather conditions.

Adobe, however, consists of blocks made of a mixture of mud, sand, water, and straw, whose blocks are molded and dried in the sun, and are used for the construction of walls; the most important thing is its ability to keep interiors cool.

Details through a glimpse into the past

✓ In addition to having been Escuela de Varones, it was known as Museo Joaquín García Monge, later renamed Centro Cultural Joaquín García Monge, due to the different activities carried out within the facilities.

✓ It was a boys’ school, an educational center where Joaquín García Monge studied (he did not reside), the distinguished son of the country (1958) and favorite son of the canton.

For a long time, the building was privately owned and housed various businesses, thanks to the struggle of members of institutions, highlighted by one of the leaders: Mr. Gabriel Ureña Morales, the spaces of the Cultural Center were rescued for the enjoyment of the entire community in Desamparados.

✓ Declared Historical and Cultural Relic, according to Executive Decree No. 5049-C, published in La Gaceta No. 143 of July 31, 1975.

✓ By decree number 12024-C, it was declared “1981 Professor Joaquín García Monge Year”, with headquarters in the house built by Father Juan Rafael Reyes in 1843. Named Institution “Casa Joaquín García Monge”, according to Executive Decree No. 13141-C, published in La Gaceta No. 233 of December 4, 1981, of state character.

✓ Subsequently, in decree number 12024-C, it was declared “1981 Professor Joaquín García Monge Year”, with headquarters in the house built by Father Juan Rafael Reyes in 1843.

✓ And thus, it was named Institution “Casa Joaquín García Monge”, according to Executive Decree No. 13141-C, published in La Gaceta No. 233 of December 4, 1981, of state character.

Don Joaquín García Monge, worked as an educator, editor, artist, and politician, and is the one who is honored in the institution.

García Monge was born in Desamparados, Costa Rica, on January 20, 1881.

He was a writer, creator, and editor for 40 years of the renowned magazine Repertorio Americano.

Don Joaquin died on October 31, 1958. He was a man and a great teacher, he promoted his struggle for labor rights and gave a Latin American dimension to his ideal of freedom.

Undoubtedly, it is fascinating that these spaces, recognized as a cultural reference for the community, are taken into account for restoration work, captivating the eyes of citizens and visitors for the historical essence they represent.

