The International Festival Of Independent Choreographies will be presented in Costa Rica on Wednesday 9th and Thursday 10th of August at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre of the Costa Rican-North American Cultural Center.

For this festival we will be presenting the best international and national choreographers and dancers, we will have the participation of:

Belinda McGuire, recipient of The Chrystal Dance Prize in 2019 (United States), Fabio Adorisio resident choreographer of the Stuttgart Ballet (Italy), Miranda Abbott creator of Dance Equations and director of the company DEKO (Canada), Roger Cuadrado Positano Prize 2020 (Spain), and Costa Ricans David Calderón National Dance Prize 1992, Karina Obando Pole Art Prima Ballerina, Marko Fonseca director and producer of Los INnato and the current National Dance Prize 2022 Allan Naranjo.

We will also offer workshops for pre and professional dancers of different disciplines such as ballet, contemporary dance and flamenco.

Tickets are on sale through www.teo.cr and on the same days at the theatre box office. Tickets cost Ç15.000, it is the first time that a festival with these characteristics and high artistic and cultural level is presented in the country and it is expected to be held annually.