The consumption of freshwater is increasing worldwide, and the need to protect and conserve the reserves of this essential resource for humanity is the focus of this month`s celebrations for Inter-American Water Day.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) identified three major causes of the high demand for water: population growth (and migration flows), agricultural expansion, and industrial activities; all of which are notably expressed in Latin America.

Extremely concerning

“What is happening is extremely concerning: on one hand, water consumption is rising, and on the other, the amount of available water is decreasing as extreme events related to climate change increase, with a progressive rise in temperatures and droughts,” stated Michelle Muschett, head of the Directorate for Latin America and the Caribbean of the international organization.

The expert indicated that while similar circumstances are occurring in other parts of the world, in Latin America they are happening at an accelerated pace and have a serious impact on nutrition, as food can become scarce and more expensive.

Data from the World Resources Institute indicates that currently 25 countries around the world are experiencing extreme water stress. In Latin America, Chile is the only one in that category; however, other nations in the region such as Mexico, Uruguay, Peru, and El Salvador could soon enter that category.

Chile, which has the most critical situation, contains several of the driest areas in the world, and a significant part of its economy depends on both mining and agriculture.

On the other hand, Mexico recorded its driest year in 2023, while the Uruguayan government declared a water emergency due to low levels in its water reserves, and territories like Bogotá or Mexico City are dangerously close to running out of water, according to the text from the World Resources Institute.

In light of this situation, Mexico is promoting three initiatives to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 regarding water, which were shared at the Fourth Session of the High-Level Panel on Water.

Positive steps forward

The first idea is to achieve the valuation of water; that is, to raise awareness about all its uses and its value for each activity, so that governments, businesses, and civil society incorporate this approach into their decision-making.

Likewise, it enhances projects related to increasing the resilience of economies and societies, as well as reducing the risk of disasters associated with this resource, such as climate change.

In Mexico, the public policy of collecting rainwater and treating wastewater in homes in remote and scattered communities in areas with sufficient rainfall is implemented; and efforts are being made to provide water supply and sanitation for 10 billion people, according to data from the official website of the Government of that country.

In 1992, during the XXIII Congress of the Inter-American Association of Sanitary Engineering, it was agreed to celebrate the Inter-American Water Day on the first Saturday of October, in order to raise awareness among the population about the importance of conserving this resource.

