The Importance of Starting 2024 with More Sustainable Water Consumption in Costa Rica

According to the 2018 State of the Nation Report, although Costa Rica uses water resources effectively, it is not possible to adequately control the negative impact of its intensive use.

Although 92.4% of the country’s population has access to drinking water, it also has the highest consumption rate in Central America, according to Water Action Hub.

Changing the “low value” attribute of water

This becomes more relevant within the framework of the tendency that exists in Latin America to attribute “a low value” to water (by focusing on cost), encouraging its overexploitation and contamination, according to UN reports.

The following are some recommendations that you can apply to start the year by helping the environment through more sustainable water consumption:

Use of rainwater: good water management can prevent the depletion of this natural resource. Using rainwater and maintaining pipes are simple actions that reduce the possibility of greater waste in homes.

Proper maintenance of the sink and toilets: it is necessary to regularly check both to ensure that there are no drips or leaks. In addition, it is recommended to change gaskets and other parts whenever necessary. That is why Amanco Wavin offers you a variety of quality products for these and other types of repairs that you must make to the pipes in your home.

Responsible water consumption: from turning off the water pipe while brushing your teeth, to using reusable bottles instead of non-recyclable plastic bottles, these are more responsible and conscious forms of water consumption that contribute to the preservation of this resource. .

Correct waste management: the contamination of water bodies with waste is a problem that generates great environmental impact and affects drinking water supplies. Through its “Connected with the Planet” initiative, Amanco Wavin allows efficient and effective recycling of PVC in Costa Rica, providing people with an option for the responsible and sustainable management of this type of waste.

In conclusion, the start of 2024 offers an opportunity to address the growing threat to the availability of drinking water in Costa Rica. The sustainability of water consumption is seen as a collective responsibility, and the collaboration of committed companies, is essential. Adopting practices such as the use of rainwater, adequate maintenance of facilities and responsible consumption are basic steps for the respective preservation.