The Importance of Costa Rican Gastronomy

The reality is that Costa Rica has a varied and delicious gastronomy. Didn’t you know? Typical Costa Rican meals are characterized by being a mix of fruits, vegetables, legumes and meats. Complete meals!

Influences of Costa Rican gastronomy

Also called “Creole cuisine” has a great influence in pre-Columbian and colonial times, which is why corn continues to be a fundamental base. Corn bread, tamales and delicious chorreadas are a clear example of this.

In addition to corn, rice and beans, which are prepared and presented in different ways, being able to camouflage themselves in the three main meals of the day. How is this possible? By combining it with other elements, such as vegetables or meat.

But Costa Rican food is not just “salty” foods. Costa Rican desserts stand out for their originality and for being based on some ingredients that may be exotic. Yucca, chiverre and squash are an important part of the flavor of Costa Rican desserts. For example, the delicious chiverre empanadas that delight anyone who tries them.

Some of our typical dishes from the gastronomy of Costa Rica

You already know that Costa Rican cuisine is characterized by its variety of ingredients and by having several dishes that are based on rice and beans. Below, we present some of the typical dishes of our country, which fill us with pride for their original and delicious flavor:

Gallo Pinto

Perhaps the most representative dish of the country. With a clear African influence, gallo pinto is prepared with rice, beans and cilantro, among other elements. Although it is considered ideal for breakfast, it can be consumed at any time of the day and there are those who accompany it with corn tortillas, sausages, bacon and even fried eggs.

Ceviche

It is raw fish marinated in citrus juices, it can be lemon or orange, and is accompanied with aromatic herbs to give a better flavor. It is usually made with tilapia or sea bass.

Tamales

Tamales are a typical dish common to Central America and southern Mexico, ancient Mesoamerica, they have variations in each place where they are found and we could not be the exception. Our tamales are a mixture of corn dough with rice, in combination with vegetables, chicken or pork. This mixture is cooked and later served on banana leaves. The leaves must be boiled beforehand to achieve the characteristic texture and flavor they provide to this dish.

Casado

A delicious dish made with a base of boiled rice and beans that can be accompanied with meat, either beef or chicken. There are those who add a salad garnish, but this will depend on your personal tastes.

Meat pot

A traditional stew full of nutrients.Prepared with potatoes, carrots, meat, yucca and chayote, among other vegetables. There are those who add a garnish of rice. It is usually served in three different containers so that each person can enjoy it to their liking.

The importance of gastronomy

In addition to being a source of nutrients and having an exquisite flavor, each of the dishes mentioned above, as well as all those missing from this list, but never on our tables, give us something invaluable:

National identity.

Enjoying a delicious casado or tasting a tamale, for example, is embracing our pre-Hispanic roots, the miscegenation, and the contemporary history that we share.Preparing these dishes at home is a sign of unity and affection. Sharing it with the community is a sign of unity. And taking them to other places beyond the borders is a sign of the pride we take in being Costa Rican.

